Every day, we are more and more grateful that Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected as president of the United States. Whether a story is breaking about her protecting another sexual predator (on her own staff this time) or she’s in a video blathering on about ‘activist bitches,’ the woman is a serious train wreck.

We totally dodged a bullet, as the old saying goes.

That being said, every once in awhile though, her ‘antics’ produce something rather hilarious and brilliant, like this photo-slap from Elliott Hamilton:

We’re going to guess Hillary wouldn’t be as amused as we are.

Or the dude who plays Senator Palpatine.

Heh.

This … thread.

EL OH EL.

And she’s not the president.

Thank God.

— BONUS ‘OMG’ TWEET —

