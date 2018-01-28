Every day, we are more and more grateful that Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected as president of the United States. Whether a story is breaking about her protecting another sexual predator (on her own staff this time) or she’s in a video blathering on about ‘activist bitches,’ the woman is a serious train wreck.
We totally dodged a bullet, as the old saying goes.
That being said, every once in awhile though, her ‘antics’ produce something rather hilarious and brilliant, like this photo-slap from Elliott Hamilton:
Guys. pic.twitter.com/ylNo6cB1Cz
— Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) January 28, 2018
We’re going to guess Hillary wouldn’t be as amused as we are.
Or the dude who plays Senator Palpatine.
Heh.
— GabrielBelloMusic (@GabrielBelloMus) January 28, 2018
— Kyle Thompson (@TheIronLewis) January 28, 2018
This … thread.
EL OH EL.
— sevenlayercake 🎂 (@sevenlayercake) January 28, 2018
— Jeremy Schmidt (@jermschmidt) January 28, 2018
— Dan Lugo (@LugoDan) January 28, 2018
— Adam (@ArMeEXP) January 28, 2018
Use this image. It better represents her. pic.twitter.com/8nWc59Gdi7
— Michael Stephenson (@mstephenson837) January 28, 2018
She's not the Senate.
— Jeremy (@JeremyIrwin15) January 28, 2018
And she’s not the president.
Thank God.
— BONUS ‘OMG’ TWEET —
Omg. I usually don’t share these silly things, but this made me die. 😂 Hillary snapchats her supporters from her office https://t.co/xtSWQqSxWi via @YouTube
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) January 27, 2018
