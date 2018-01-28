As Twitchy readers know, Kirsten Gillibrand was flapping her gums about how if Congress was made up of 51% of women that there would be no talk of a ban on abortions over 20 weeks.

If women made up 51% of Congress, do you think we would still be fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose? Do you think that the Senate would be voting on a dangerous 20-week abortion ban? Absolutely not. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 27, 2018

You know, because women as a whole support the slaughter of the unborn, regardless of how far along they are in the womb, and would totally be against the idea of banning abortion at ANY point.

*eye roll*

Apparently, we’re still fighting to be recognized as individuals, not as one giant homogenized group that supports infanticide. #ChoiceBeforeConception https://t.co/jgih320ELw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 28, 2018

BOOM.

The issue with women like Kirsten (besides her really bad haircut) is she assumes all women believe in the same things she does, and it’s just not so. As a whole, Americans in GENERAL support stricter guidelines around late-term abortion (something like 80%), and the last time we checked women were more than just 20% of the population.

So no, her tweet is stupid.

And quite honestly very insulting to women.

Myth: All women think the same way as liberal women. Fact: conservative women are strong independent thinking individuals who have their own voice. — Corey W (@realCoreyW) January 28, 2018

What he said.

To whom is a 20-week abortion ban dangerous? Certainly not the baby. — Jeff Seely (@InJeffable) January 28, 2018

Do you think ALL women are pro-abortion, Senator? Yes, you would still be fighting for your pro-abortion platform. That battle will rage until abortion is no longer legal…and I think that day is quickly coming. — EcksFile (@EcksFile) January 28, 2018

You can feel the winds shifting, right?

I would fully support Congress of being 51% women……if they were like @DLoesch — G. Marchetti (@GinoDMarchetti2) January 28, 2018

Gosh, we would totally support that too.

Go figure.

