As Twitchy reported, Republicans have scheduled a vote Monday on a 20-week abortion ban that Sen. Kamala Harris deems “immoral.” The hot takes keep coming from Democratic senators, such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who seems to think that if Congress were 51 percent female, the argument would be settled already.

If women made up 51% of Congress, do you think we would still be fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose? Do you think that the Senate would be voting on a dangerous 20-week abortion ban? Absolutely not. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 27, 2018

Absolutely not, huh? Does she ever tire of being wrong?

You don't speak for me on anything, especially on abortion. https://t.co/mXiR0ETFlO — Mobot 🤖 (@molratty) January 27, 2018

This an asinine thing to say. https://t.co/tW0nQtGfX7 — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 27, 2018

Let's try that, but with 51% of them being pro-life. https://t.co/SSffAAxSOh — Tracy (@tgrif74) January 27, 2018

Because every women believes in abortion. 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/4382z4Vh4N — Jason Kost (@KostJason) January 27, 2018

Well, I'd hate to think *all* women are down with killing their own children.#ProLife https://t.co/iScFOxsgtv — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) January 27, 2018

Wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong. Sidenote, did you know that the age of viability is 23 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy? Did you know the earliest baby to survive a premature birth is 21 weeks? One week. You do not speak for all women. https://t.co/AWt0JUtiGo — 'Disagree with me you're a Russian Bot' Kellison (@danalangdon) January 27, 2018

Considering most Americans are against 2nd and 3rd trimester abortions? Yes, I bet a Congress that was 51% female would be discussing it. https://t.co/NfiX8UPTXj https://t.co/kIxqaOwkWF — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 27, 2018

Recent Marist polling shows that two-thirds of Americans support a 20-week abortion ban, incl. more than half of Democrats and pro-choice voters. 78% of women want abortion limited to the first three months of pregnancy or cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. https://t.co/UY8WmU8mLk — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 27, 2018

The vast majority of Americans, which includes most women, believe abortion should be illegal after three months of pregnancy according to Gallup. You are an extremist and don’t represent women on the issue. https://t.co/NZ6uQpK3np https://t.co/0nF4EngmeK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 28, 2018

Yes. Sen. Gillibrand seems to be assuming that all women think like she does. I'd hazard to definitively state that is categorically untrue. https://t.co/dYdByh62NX — David Silverman (@davidssilverman) January 27, 2018

There are conservative women. That’s all. https://t.co/0XWoCdTDmL — a main-sequence star (@lastcartridge) January 27, 2018

The vote would've happened a long time ago Gillibrand. You are a partisan hack who thinks that every woman supports YOUR agenda, WE DON'T because at 20 weeks #TheyFeelPain. Countries all around the world have provisions like this because science has shown so much. Read up on it. https://t.co/mrS5L2tVSS — Kristin the Boymom🐻 (@KristinFaller11) January 27, 2018

If the women who made up 51% of Congress weren't fucking ghouls like you, yeah. I think we'd still be voting for the 20 week ban. https://t.co/vYJ3mwj7lI — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) January 27, 2018

Why do you believe that all women are in favor of unrestricted abortion? And how is a 20-week ban, which almost every other country in the world has, dangerous? https://t.co/yNpQwb0T8X — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) January 27, 2018

It depends on the views of the women in your hypothetical congress, doesn't it?

Unless you're suggesting that a prerequisite for womanhood is to agree with you on abortion, which of course would be ridiculous. https://t.co/szphpUVk1X — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) January 27, 2018

Hey, it was a prerequisite to participate in the Women’s March, so …

Another example of a "feminist" who thinks all women have to have the same opinion. Some of the most powerful activists in the pro-life movement are women. https://t.co/wCW5T7egm2 — Conservatarian Post (@TheConservPost) January 27, 2018

Women are pretty strongly split on this issue; they do not leave the womb with a pre-programmed political agenda. https://t.co/EVhrEoEDyv — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) January 27, 2018

Can we stop with the ridiculous assertion that all women think one way about any issue? I'm a woman, and I support it. https://t.co/qhe2QuXlcW — SaraAllison (@SaraAllison1983) January 27, 2018

You need to really think on whether or not all women (including pro-choice) absolutely approve of aborting babies up until birth with no restrictions. https://t.co/pBQxXOe2PI — Dan (@danieltobin) January 27, 2018

Ladies & Gentlemen, a Democrat Presidential hopeful for 2020.

Her platform?

1- Women are stupid; we can't make a life altering decision within 5 months.

2- Performing abortions on babies that can feel the pain is totally ok.

3- Women are stupid but we need more in Congress. https://t.co/aIdTyNsd0a — Deplorable 📑 #ReleaseTheMemo (@AnnKelly007) January 27, 2018

Related:

‘OMG’! Kamala Harris’ word for supporters of bill to ban abortion after 20 weeks sends heads CRASHING to desks