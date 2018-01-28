At this point, Ana Navarro should probably just admit that she’s a Democrat. We get not liking Trump, and we get calling out Republicans when they support a policy you disagree with … that’s pretty normal for the Right (we’re a cantankerous lot). But if you’re at the point of tweeting this hot mess about Ted Cruz over illegal immigrants it MIGHT be time to accept that you’re no Republican.

Ted Cruz is the son of a Cuban immigrant. But maybe when Cruz looks in the mirror, he sees a Norwegian. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VN0cLISsZ8 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 27, 2018

Ted Cruz is the son of a LEGAL Cuban immigrant.

So is Ana saying any minority who disagrees with amnesty is a racist?

And then do Hillary Clinton, both of whom had very strong feelings against amnesty BEFORE they decided to run for president and started pandering to illegal immigrants for votes.

“He doesn’t think like me therefore he is against his race so let me say something racist.” — DangerZone (@im_dangerzone) January 27, 2018

See? Textbook Democrat.

Whether he sees a Norwegian or not, he’ll do his best to get government incompetence and malice out of our hair. — Jay Spiegel (@DunkelBier_Jay) January 27, 2018

We don’t care if he sees a one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple, people-eater when he looks in the mirror. Granting amnesty to millions of people here illegally while millions have either already immigrated legally or ARE IN THE PROCESS of entering legally is wrong.

Or perhaps he understands that illegals shouldn't be allowed to cut the citizenship line in front of those legal immigrants who respect our laws… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) January 27, 2018

And saying so isn’t racist.

Pretty sure he sees @tedcruz…🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) January 27, 2018

Yup.

Serious question: What the hell is wrong with you? Is it desperation? Lack of meds? Or you're just always this nice? https://t.co/TlXibMK49R — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 27, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a hell of a drug.

Legal immigrant. — Usuallyrite (@usuallyrite) January 27, 2018

Ana (and other Democrats, fancy that), deliberately and conveniently leave the word LEGAL out when they discuss this issue.

LEGAL.

Repeat after us, Ana. LE-GAL.

