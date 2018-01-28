At this point, Ana Navarro should probably just admit that she’s a Democrat. We get not liking Trump, and we get calling out Republicans when they support a policy you disagree with … that’s pretty normal for the Right (we’re a cantankerous lot). But if you’re at the point of tweeting this hot mess about Ted Cruz over illegal immigrants it MIGHT be time to accept that you’re no Republican.

Ted Cruz is the son of a LEGAL Cuban immigrant.

So is Ana saying any minority who disagrees with amnesty is a racist?

And then do Hillary Clinton, both of whom had very strong feelings against amnesty BEFORE they decided to run for president and started pandering to illegal immigrants for votes.

See? Textbook Democrat.

We don’t care if he sees a one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple, people-eater when he looks in the mirror. Granting amnesty to millions of people here illegally while millions have either already immigrated legally or ARE IN THE PROCESS of entering legally is wrong.

And saying so isn’t racist.

Yup.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a hell of a drug.

Ana (and other Democrats, fancy that), deliberately and conveniently leave the word LEGAL out when they discuss this issue.

LEGAL.

Repeat after us, Ana. LE-GAL.

