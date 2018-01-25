For years, Democrats have been telling anyone who would listen that Republicans are the party of the rich and that they only pass legislation that benefits the uber-wealthy in the country.

All while pushing the other narrative that Republicans hate the poor.

Nancy Pelosi and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have proven which party is really out of touch with the poor by making comments about ‘crumbs’ from the GOP tax cuts, so it was only a matter of time until Ted Cruz called them out:

Next time the Democrats try to tell you Republicans are the party of the rich, remember how Nancy Pelosi and Debbie Wasserman Schultz wrote off $1,000 bonuses as crumbs… https://t.co/0gzrcCSrGa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2018

Oh, and in case this wasn’t enough damage, here’s his double tap:

“Three million Americans are expected to receive bonuses due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to a count from Americans for Tax Reform.” https://t.co/fnB7skUk6i #TXSen #CruzCrew — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2018

Talking down to people who really need those ‘crumbs’ isn’t doing the Democratic party any favors, Nan and Deb.

But since it is Democrats we’re talking about, it would seem they’re just not bright enough to understand they’re being talked down to.

$1,000 isn’t enough to make a HUGE difference it your average middle class home. That’s maybe 1/2 – 3/4 of a daycare payment for 1 month!! — NYY Mae (@NYY_Mae) January 25, 2018

$1000 is groceries for a family of four for a month (or more), a couple of car payments, insurance, deductible.

It’s pathetic if you think about it, Democrats are so twisted they think that $1000 should stay with the government.

When corporations are getting billions in tax cuts… $1,000 is crumbs. Genius — Bruce Garcia (@sports_genius87) January 25, 2018

They just aren’t paying attention.

That or they’re the ones eating Tide pods … we’re not entirely sure just yet.

Related:

Bully says WHAT? Kamala Harris won’t let the LAW jeopardize her safety, calls Trump admin ‘bullies’

OOPSIE: Ana Navarro accidentally proves why Nunes should just go ahead and #ReleaseTheMemo

Let them eat CRUMBS! WATCH: Nancy Pelosi DOUBLES DOWN on tax reform tone-deafness