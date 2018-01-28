We’re starting to think Kamala Harris is DELIBERATELY tweeting stupid things because she secretly enjoys it when we make fun of her on Twitchy.

Seriously.

It’s like she sits down and thinks to herself, ‘Man, I really hope this tweet is dumb enough to get Twitchy’s attention so they’ll write a snarky article on me.’

Check this out.

One year ago, Trump enacted his first #MuslimBan, sparking a fury of protests against anti-Muslim & refugee rhetoric. People rallied at airports & lawyers went to help those detained. We must continue to stand strong against those who try to marginalize who we are as a nation. pic.twitter.com/VGD3qAupIv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 28, 2018

Man, we’re not sure Kamala could actually be MORE WRONG in this tweet if she tried. First and foremost, it is not a Muslim Ban. It has never been a Muslim ban and no matter how many times Kamala and her ilk tell us otherwise, it’s just not so. It is a travel ban on countries who do not have the appropriate means to vet their own people, and who have a history of housing terrorists.

And secondly, we did stand strong against those who try and marginalize who we are as a nation.

We didn’t elect Hillary Clinton.

Jeopardy answer: 100,000 lawyers on the bottom of the ocean.

Question: What is "A good start"? — CaptainObvious (@JohnWayneMartin) January 28, 2018

So what you’re saying is we really need a lawyer ban. Awww, sounds legit.

A Trace Ban from hostile countries unable to vet their citizens… lying leftist… — Peter diPierro (@PeterdiPierro) January 28, 2018

But TRUUUUUUUUMP.

Amazing how it was a Muslim ban when countries with bigger Muslim populations were NOT on the list. But hey, muh narrative. You will not be first woman POTUS. Reserved for Nikki Haley — AngrySheepdog (@DoctorKOH) January 28, 2018

Amazing, right?

Temporary travel ban To improve vetting process for the safety of the people of our country. Do you even research? Anyone who would object to that &distort it for their own political agenda then & now does not have our best interest in mind & that would be you. — Vanessa Vega (@CnsrvtvRox2020) January 28, 2018

No, they don’t research, and they hope their base doesn’t either.

You do you and we'll just keep making America safe again. — #ReleaseTheMemo (@watchingfoxes) January 28, 2018

"We must continue to stand strong against those who try to marginalize who we are as a nation" Wow so you are switching parties to the GOP? — Jeff M🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bahamamills) January 28, 2018

Check please.

