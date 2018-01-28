We’re starting to think Kamala Harris is DELIBERATELY tweeting stupid things because she secretly enjoys it when we make fun of her on Twitchy.

Seriously.

It’s like she sits down and thinks to herself, ‘Man, I really hope this tweet is dumb enough to get Twitchy’s attention so they’ll write a snarky article on me.’

Check this out.

Man, we’re not sure Kamala could actually be MORE WRONG in this tweet if she tried. First and foremost, it is not a Muslim Ban. It has never been a Muslim ban and no matter how many times Kamala and her ilk tell us otherwise, it’s just not so. It is a travel ban on countries who do not have the appropriate means to vet their own people, and who have a history of housing terrorists.

And secondly, we did stand strong against those who try and marginalize who we are as a nation.

We didn’t elect Hillary Clinton.

So what you’re saying is we really need a lawyer ban. Awww, sounds legit.

But TRUUUUUUUUMP.

Amazing, right?

No, they don’t research, and they hope their base doesn’t either.

Check please.

