Debbie Wasserman Schultz should probably avoid tweeting about … well … anything.

It seems the tweets always come back to bite her in the arse, even though now she’s claiming the Democrats have the potential for momentum after the shutdown.

Yeah, that spin was adorable.

Almost as adorable as this tweet about Trump funding CHIP:

.@realDonaldTrump, awwww look at you trying to pretend you have any idea what you are talking about. Disgusting that you would deny health care to children in need. #shame pic.twitter.com/kJklQ600S6 — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) January 18, 2018

Oh boy.

People just BLASTED Debbie for this tweet.

Debs… go home, you’re drunk. — Tiffany Lombardo (@tlombardo21) January 23, 2018

We didn’t say it.

We thought it, but we didn’t say it.

But he didn't deny children in need, so once again you get 4 🤥 — Char Nolan-Waits (@char_waits) January 23, 2018

In fact, it was the Democrats who were denying health care to children in need, but Debbie was rolling so let her roll.

Debbie, you rigged a primary and your candidate still lost. Your party was and is bankrupt. You may disagree with Trump, but looking at your record it does not inspire me that you have a clue about what you are talking about either. — Abu Babu (@AbuBabuAlUSA) January 20, 2018

Yikes, tough crowd.

And look at you pretending that you have any credibility to be talking…period. Out to pasture – finally. — BF (@Bfreeborn) January 19, 2018

It’s like she thinks Americans (especially Bernie supporters) are going to forget that she helped rig the primary and could in part be responsible for Donald Trump being president.

And the fact she did this all to herself makes it even more delicious.

