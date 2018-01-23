Debbie Wasserman Schultz should probably avoid tweeting about … well … anything.

It seems the tweets always come back to bite her in the arse, even though now she’s claiming the Democrats have the potential for momentum after the shutdown.

Yeah, that spin was adorable.

Almost as adorable as this tweet about Trump funding CHIP:

Oh boy.

People just BLASTED Debbie for this tweet.

We didn’t say it.

We thought it, but we didn’t say it.

In fact, it was the Democrats who were denying health care to children in need, but Debbie was rolling so let her roll.

Yikes, tough crowd.

It’s like she thinks Americans (especially Bernie supporters) are going to forget that she helped rig the primary and could in part be responsible for Donald Trump being president.

And the fact she did this all to herself makes it even more delicious.

