This past weekend, Alex Baltzegar was passing around a list of accounts that people who lean right should follow on Twitter. If you look at the list, all of the accounts are fairly moderate and none seem to be alt-right or extreme in any way.

But that didn’t stop Greg Proops (not poops, we looked it up, he’s the guy from ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?‘) from comparing them all to a Nazi:

Wouldn’t count on Greg having the cojones to show up and confront any of these accounts he just compared to Goebbels considering he seems to have blocked this entire list.

Editor’s note, Greg also has this editor blocked, seems he prefers to keep his bubble really, really small … and stupid.

Ben Shapiro was also NOT amused by the comparison to a Nazi, and considering Shapiro is Jewish this isn’t all that surprising:

Oh look @GregProops blocked me after calling me alt-right. Ah, well, he was always inferior to Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles anyway. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 22, 2018

Yup, Greg ran.

Look, if you can’t stand by your tweet and debate then don’t talk smack. It just makes you look small (and gives us an opportunity to seriously make fun of you).

Everyone right of Woody Allen is now defined as 'alt-right' — Thomas Purcell (@realTomPurcell) January 22, 2018

Hrm.

It's always sad when they're not brave enough to take the logical ass whooping they deserve. — Acosta=BiggestClownOnTV (@DinKCisright) January 22, 2018

Cowards are gonna coward.

He really was the worst on the show.. — elevated (@lankyfire) January 22, 2018

He was definitely not the funniest one, this is true.

Blocking someone you’re arguing with on Twitter is like taking your ball and going home. — MikE J (@bodaciousMikE) January 22, 2018

Or being really bad at improv …

Sorry, not sorry.

