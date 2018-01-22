Watching Chuck Schumer trying to save face after he convinced Democrats to shut down the govt over the weekend and then having to give up may be the funniest thing we have seen since Trump got elected.

“The bipartisan group, in a very fine way, filled the glaring absence of the president in these talks” to negotiate a deal to reopen the government, @SenSchumer says https://t.co/z65TvL7Mz3 pic.twitter.com/XR0Bi39b3H — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2018

Guy Benson really summed it up best:

Shorter Schumer: My base may accept our defeat on my shutdown if I dump on Trump enough in this speech. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018

Considering that’s all the Left has to run on this year, their hatred of Trump, it might NOT be such a horrible idea. Seriously, what do Democrats have? They voted against the tax cuts, the corporate tax cuts, shut down the govt which halted CHIP and military funding … they’ve really had a horrible year so far.

And it’s only January 22.

So all they really have at the end of the day is, ‘BUT TRUMP.’

Yea, that pretty much sums it up. — David Sbona (@XTopGearUKfan) January 22, 2018

They definitely can’t speak to the real issue behind why they shut it down, otherwise, they’d have to admit to being children throwing a temper tantrum who don’t know how to govern.

During the shutdown, the #Senate made no substantive progress – not an inch – on the serious, bipartisan negotiations that it will take us to resolve issues such as immigration and border security, health care, disaster relief, defense spending, & many other matters. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 22, 2018

Wonder when the Democrats will get sick of so much LOSING?!

Heh.

Oh, and a bonus Nancy Pelosi slam because it’s going to be that kind of day today:

Pelosi still pining for the #SchumerShutdown, even after Shutdown Chuck was forced to abandon it. https://t.co/lgYQYgdvqJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2018

Someone just get her some crumbs, she’ll be fine.

