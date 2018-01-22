With Harry Reid retired, Senate Democrats need someone else to wear the Koch Derangement tinfoil hat. Lucky for them, Bernie Sanders is up to the task:

Is there anything those Koch brothers can’t do???

Yeah, well, the Koch brothers probably used mind control to make that happen.

Bernie didn’t know what he was doing! The Koch brothers made him do it!

Seriously, though, is there anyone who isn’t a completely nutjob who honestly believes the Koch brothers had anything to do with the government shutdown?

Tags: #SchumerShutdownBernie Sandersgovernment shutdownKoch BrothersKoch Derangement Syndrome