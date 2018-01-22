With Harry Reid retired, Senate Democrats need someone else to wear the Koch Derangement tinfoil hat. Lucky for them, Bernie Sanders is up to the task:

This government shutdown is part of the long-term, anti-government ideology paid for by the Koch brothers. pic.twitter.com/gnx2xbOBPM — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2018

Is there anything those Koch brothers can’t do???

Hey, remember how some Democrats in Congress threw a fit when they didn't get their exact way, threatened government shutdown, and then it happened? I do. — Ann Hanson (@CynicalAnn) January 21, 2018

Yeah, well, the Koch brothers probably used mind control to make that happen.

Said the guy who voted against the continuing resolution. — Razor (@hale_razor) January 22, 2018

Bernie didn’t know what he was doing! The Koch brothers made him do it!

Kochtopia! — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) January 22, 2018

Seriously, though, is there anyone who isn’t a completely nutjob who honestly believes the Koch brothers had anything to do with the government shutdown?