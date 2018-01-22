With Harry Reid retired, Senate Democrats need someone else to wear the Koch Derangement tinfoil hat. Lucky for them, Bernie Sanders is up to the task:
This government shutdown is part of the long-term, anti-government ideology paid for by the Koch brothers. pic.twitter.com/gnx2xbOBPM
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2018
Is there anything those Koch brothers can’t do???
Hey, remember how some Democrats in Congress threw a fit when they didn't get their exact way, threatened government shutdown, and then it happened? I do.
— Ann Hanson (@CynicalAnn) January 21, 2018
Yeah, well, the Koch brothers probably used mind control to make that happen.
Said the guy who voted against the continuing resolution.
— Razor (@hale_razor) January 22, 2018
Bernie didn’t know what he was doing! The Koch brothers made him do it!
Kochtopia!
— Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) January 22, 2018
Seriously, though, is there anyone who isn’t a completely nutjob who honestly believes the Koch brothers had anything to do with the government shutdown?
There is none so blind… The overwhelming majority of Republicans in both houses voted to fund the government. In the Senate, the overwhelming majority of Dem caucus, Sanders included, voted to support the filibuster that triggered the shutdown. Koch brothers? Please. https://t.co/6PdhxL9Xkl
— Brit Hume (@brithume) January 22, 2018
— Aaron Wagner (@AaronWagner_) January 22, 2018
I wish! https://t.co/kIpoeWTEKO
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 22, 2018