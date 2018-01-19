Jenna Jameson joined pro-life warriors today on the #MarchForLife tag and shared this DARLING photo of herself sitting with her kiddo.

Jenna is a very outspoken supporter of life and has shared her family with Twitter on many occasions as a proud mother and a pro-life advocate. Sadly, every time she seems to have an opinion, Leftist women and men go out of their way to attack, shame and belittle her because of her past occupation. It really is a disgusting reminder of how much the Left hates women who disagree with their agenda.

But safe abortion should always be available. It must. — karey lester (@skarey) January 19, 2018

Umm no.

Abortion is never safe for the baby.

Definitely not safe for the baby that is always murdered https://t.co/vOc6Z4mdGk — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

Abortion is meant to end a life, that can never be safe.

Who care what a porn star thinks about weighty issues. Old Jenna is best known for letting strangers rail her on film for money. She’s a prostitute, she has no right to tell anyone else how to live. — sk45202 (@sk45202) January 19, 2018

FYI, this charmer has this editor blocked, so not only is he or she really disgusting, but they’re also a giant coward.

You take issue with Trumps treatment of women, then make statements like this? 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/yKq8l8RPww — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

I love how THe Left is all about my body my choice unless it's @jennajameson. Then bc of her choices w/ her body she doesn't get to point out Abortion is about another tiny humans body not just your own… The only standards the left has are double standards. https://t.co/8YaYth2VFx — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) January 19, 2018

Truth.

Oh, and here’s another example of a harpy going after Jenna:

Huh?

Oh no she di’int.

Enlighten me then, infant murderer. https://t.co/9j0T11Xj6x — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

Ouch.

What does she think an unborn baby is, a hammer?

Find me one reputable and peer reviewed article that calls a fetus in utero an “infant”. Don’t @ me until you do. — Girth Squeazel (@OGJenBCurly) January 19, 2018

Your getting away from your original argument. Infant, fetus, baby, embryo. Semantics. https://t.co/bk9mYUMAnH — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

Homegirl just got owned. Lol. Thanks for doing the research. I’m juggling my infant right now! https://t.co/1kHgSFLSZt — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

And yes, the debate was over.

Jenna also shared this from Live Action, warning, it is graphic and hard to look at. But it is also the reality of abortion:

If abortion is not wrong, nothing is wrong. https://t.co/KNzIMjpM0t — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 19, 2018

Mind boggling any woman in her right mind is able to justify this ##WhyWeMarch #MarchforLife https://t.co/87aYOC2QEL — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 19, 2018

Mind-boggling indeed.

