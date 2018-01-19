Young conservative, Kassy Dillon, shared her very personal and inspiring story in honor of March for Life, and it will make you cry and cheer. In a time when pro-aborts use poverty to justify killing the unborn, sharing stories like hers can only serve to destroy that ugly narrative.

And she is indeed an example of the American dream.

Read for yourself:

Trending

So. Damn. Amazing.

Full transparency, this editor MIGHT have cried and cheered out loud like a crazy old lady when she read this thread.

Bravo indeed.

Poverty shouldn’t be a death sentence, especially not in a country like America where with hard work, you can pretty much be whatever you want to be.

Related:

MAMA BEAR: Jenna Jameson posts #MarchForLife photo, TAKES ON horde of frothy, NASTY pro-aborts

SICK: Planned Parenthood’s #MarchForLife spin is absolutely ‘despicable’

‘Be a HUMAN BEING.’ Top 10 most POWERFUL tweets triggering pro-aborts on the #MarchForLife tag

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionKassy DillonlifeMarch for Lifepoverty