Young conservative, Kassy Dillon, shared her very personal and inspiring story in honor of March for Life, and it will make you cry and cheer. In a time when pro-aborts use poverty to justify killing the unborn, sharing stories like hers can only serve to destroy that ugly narrative.

And she is indeed an example of the American dream.

Read for yourself:

I grew up in a very broken household. My mother frequently had new boyfriends. I have two siblings: one five years older, and one five years younger. Neither have the same father as me. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

My mother suffered from depression, anxiety, multiple personality disorder, and several other illnesses. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

I grew up poverty. Often times I stayed at friend’s houses to experience what a normal family was like. I occupied myself with my studies to distract myself. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

My older sister is a successful real estate agent, and my little brother will graduate high school next year and hopes to go into the Army. This semester, I will be the first in my family to graduate college right after high school. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

If you believe in abortion because you think fewer kids should grow up in poverty, you are a twisted individual. I was given the right to life, and I am now living the American dream. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

RIP to my two brothers or sisters I never met. God bless. #MarchforLife — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

Can you look me in the face and tell me I shouldn’t be alive because my family is poor? #MarchforLife — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 19, 2018

So. Damn. Amazing.

Full transparency, this editor MIGHT have cried and cheered out loud like a crazy old lady when she read this thread.

Thank you for the powerful story and brava, Miss Dillon. — OJFL (@ojfl) January 19, 2018

Bravo indeed.

God bless you, Kassy. Hugs from your favorite state (NY). #MarchforLife — Ballistic Sheepdog (@DoctorKOH) January 19, 2018

Thanks so much for sharing, Kassy. I too share the same story and had a sister I never met as well. I’m glad we’re both doing well for ourselves and may people see that choosing life is always the right way. — Brandon Aragon (@brando_aragon) January 19, 2018

This is sad but very powerful and unfortunately I can relate. Sounds like we can exchange stories. Thank you for sharing. — Misphit (@SHruszko11) January 19, 2018

Poverty shouldn’t be a death sentence, especially not in a country like America where with hard work, you can pretty much be whatever you want to be.

Related:

MAMA BEAR: Jenna Jameson posts #MarchForLife photo, TAKES ON horde of frothy, NASTY pro-aborts

SICK: Planned Parenthood’s #MarchForLife spin is absolutely ‘despicable’

‘Be a HUMAN BEING.’ Top 10 most POWERFUL tweets triggering pro-aborts on the #MarchForLife tag