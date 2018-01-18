Is there anything sadder than watching Alec Baldwin defend Woody Allen on Twitter? Especially with the efforts being made (sort of) by Hollywood in calling out these predators, pervs, and abusers.

Perhaps Woody Allen himself is sadder than Alec’s ridiculous tweet, but it’s close.

Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent?

I think so.

The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

Ummm.

He married his daughter Alec — Ash A Leigh (@UghAshleigh) January 16, 2018

Yup.

WA married his other stepdaughter. Most of his art shows an obsession with underage women. His son, Ronan, wrote the New Yorker article that started this movement. You really think that is all just a coincidence? — Barbara Thornton (@BarbThornton66) January 16, 2018

Nope.

When I was 16 I saw Manhattan and thought, why is he dating a girl who is in high school? That told me all I needed to know about WA. He was always a creep. — Jemi (@ninefer9) January 16, 2018

And it takes a creep to defend him.

So you’re telling me… you’re not only good with calling your daughter a disgusting pig, but you champion a man who molested and married his daughter? Plz do us all a favor and shut your hot dog hole. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/9qj60jYfnT — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 17, 2018

DAMN.

Shut your hot dog hole?

*dying*

And nobody needs to shut his hot dog hole more than Alec Baldwin.

Went to see what he wrote and I’m blocked even though we’ve never interacted. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 17, 2018

Yeah, us too, Dave.

Alec has a habit of blocking well … everyone.

Except maybe Woody Allen.

I got blocked by him after my first tweet to him, which of course mentioned the voice mail to which you are referring. I honestly can't watch any of his movies bc I can't detach his lunacy from his characters. — Darth Deplorable (@jameslfregosi) January 17, 2018

Dude is super sensitive.

Yep, and he never did anything inappropriate when she was a minor. Yep. she turned 18 and they fell in love the same day. Yep — House King (@AndrewKing06) January 18, 2018

Alec doesn’t want us accusing Woody of being a predator because it’s not fair to survivors of sexual abuse or something.

K.

Editor’s note: Thanks to the many tweeps who helped this editor figure out which word was more appropriate, nads or nards. You’re all AWESOME. 🙂

