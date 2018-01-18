Cory Booker needs a new nickname after the stunt he pulled on Tuesday when he belittled, berated and bullied Sec. Nielsen, and since Twitchy has been ‘accused’ of being the source for Trump’s nickname for Dicky Durbin, we’ve been trying to come up with something clever.

Luckily James Woods did the hard work FOR us because he’s a giver:

How a liberal man* really feels about a woman he can’t control. #ManginaCory pic.twitter.com/WnChwb9vmz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 18, 2018

Fair point.

So is James saying all Leftist men who behave this way with women they disagree with should be called #Manginas?

Or is that limited to #ManginaCory?

Dude looks like he’s lost it.

Oh man.

Hey, don’t look at us, we just work here.

As a US Senator, Mr. Booker should realize that the dignity of his office requires him to treat witnesses with the same courtesy and respect that he would expect to be treated with, regardless of their gender. — Deano L. McNeil, MPA (@DeanoMcNeil) January 18, 2018

Cory is a Democrat, you’re expecting too much of him.

What the heck happened to professional decorum, just decent courteous behavior towards people, even those you disagree with??! — Theresa A Steen (@TheresaASteen2) January 18, 2018

Didn’t you hear? Cory says he knows she was lying so she deserved it.

These people.

'Those aren't spirit fingers, THESE are spirit fingers!' pic.twitter.com/BhAGCVz9dc — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) January 16, 2018

Eeek, the fingers actually MOVE.

He's not a Man. Grown Men never ever treat a Woman the way He did.

No matter the circumstance. He was posturing for the Liberal Hack Media.. — Corey Gunnin (@CoreyGunnin) January 18, 2018

Misogynist: 🤔

Zeros in on a woman as his target

Reveals Jekyll & Hyde personality

Behavior to women is grandiose, cocky, controlling,& self-centered.

Treats women differently from men in workplace & social settings

Uses anything within his power to make women feel miserable — Pamela Marie (@FeistyPatriot) January 18, 2018

Blithering fool is what he is… pic.twitter.com/ENiTW2lKKG — Ray Riley (@RayRile63658486) January 18, 2018

EL OH EL.

Suppose the silver lining around this Cory Booker attack is the number of hilarious memes, gifs, and nicknames we’re seeing for the senator in social media. That and the chances of Booker getting elected as president just went out the window with his own Howard Dean moment.

Good times.

