The Left has got to make up its mind. Either these countries are so horrible that we should protect them here in America (aka Trump was right about them being sh*tholes) OR the countries are AOK and we shouldn’t have to worry about them anymore.

Sorry not sorry, you can’t have it both ways.

Take for example Sally Kohn’s tweet about how mean ol’ Trump is ‘kicking Salvadorans out of the U.S.’ …

Trump is kicking 200,000 Salvadorans out of the United States and forcing them back to a gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone. https://t.co/7617vDOuK7 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 9, 2018

Gosh, Sally, that sounds a lot like a sh*thole to us.

And to Jenna Jameson as well.

You misspelled shithole https://t.co/aRbx8J5Ave — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 14, 2018

YAAAS.

Safe bet Sally didn’t like Jenna correcting her spelling … LOL.

Shithole also applies to @cnn. And unlike the "Protected Status" for certain groups of immigrants, that condition for CNN is *not* temporary. For CNN it's *terminal*. — RKBA1911 (@RKBA1911) January 14, 2018

Brutally honest, some would say.

The jury is still out on whether or not he actually said Haiti was a sh*thole BUT regardless, it opened up a very important dialogue … one the Left has been avoiding.

You're Californian, right? Run for office. Better: run for governor as a Republican or Independent. You're at least as capable as Schwarzenegger & certainly more capable than Newsome. Think about it. You'd get more support than I think you think. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) January 14, 2018

We kinda sorta love this idea.

Shouldn't that one be called "El Shithole?" — The Duplicitous Harpy (@OstieMama) January 14, 2018

*snicker*

Oh, settle down, it was just a joke.

Truly a dilemma … HA!

Related:

DAAAMN! NYPD’s Sergeant’s Benevolent Assn. SHREDS NYC councilman for LYING about DACA protest

FATALITY! James Woods delivers a NARD-PUNCH to Bill Clinton so BRUTAL it will be the stuff of LEGEND