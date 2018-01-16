And here we thought CNN didn’t like Trump using the word, ‘sh*thole.’

Huh, shows what we know.

From newbusters.org:

In the contest for Most Offended News Network after President Trump reportedly referred to African nations as “s***hole” countries, CNN wins hands down. NewsBusters staff combed through CNN transcripts on Nexis for the S-hole word in the 24 hours of January 12 – the first full day after The Washington Post reported the controversy – and found CNN staffers and CNN guests uncorked the profanity 195 times in one day.

CNN used the evil, racist slur 195 times in just ONE DAY.

Wowza, that should be in Guinness!

What do you want to bet this was all some master plan of Trump’s just to make CNN use a curse word over and over again on their network? Even if he didn’t, you know he laughs everytime they report on it.

They have become rather predictable.

They have been giving him a sh*tload of free airtime.

See what we did there?

And you gotta wonder who in their right mind sat around counting the number of times they said it … IN ONE DAY.

2018, you cheeky monkey you.

Tags: CNNSh*tholeTrump