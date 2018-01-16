And here we thought CNN didn’t like Trump using the word, ‘sh*thole.’

Huh, shows what we know.

CNN can’t get enough of the shithole! https://t.co/pxnxN3u1JB — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018

From newbusters.org:

In the contest for Most Offended News Network after President Trump reportedly referred to African nations as “s***hole” countries, CNN wins hands down. NewsBusters staff combed through CNN transcripts on Nexis for the S-hole word in the 24 hours of January 12 – the first full day after The Washington Post reported the controversy – and found CNN staffers and CNN guests uncorked the profanity 195 times in one day.

CNN used the evil, racist slur 195 times in just ONE DAY.

Wowza, that should be in Guinness!

What do you want to bet this was all some master plan of Trump’s just to make CNN use a curse word over and over again on their network? Even if he didn’t, you know he laughs everytime they report on it.

It's either #shithole or report that 146 companies are using tax cuts to financially benefit millions of Americans as the Market breaks 26,000 and @TheDemocrats move to shut down the government. @CNN @MSNBC — Order 227 (@Order227blog) January 16, 2018

They have become rather predictable.

Are we sure CNN isn’t secretly “for” Trump’s re-election? — Grateful Mom (@mom_grateful) January 16, 2018

They have been giving him a sh*tload of free airtime.

See what we did there?

And you gotta wonder who in their right mind sat around counting the number of times they said it … IN ONE DAY.

2018, you cheeky monkey you.

