Several Democrats have claimed they will not attend Trump’s State of the Union because they think he’s a racist, or a sexist, or whatever new ‘ist’ they’ve decided to accuse the president of being at the time.

And they probably think this makes them look noble.

Dan Bongino summed up what it will really mean if Democrats don’t show up in one, blistering ‘letter-tweet.’

Dear Democrats,

You should ALL stay home for the State of the Union. You’ve done nothing but make the state of our Union worse by fostering racial division, economic destruction, healthcare uncertainty, & educational collapse. Go ahead you clowns, sit this one out, we’ve got this — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 16, 2018

In other words, you will NOT be missed, Dems.

‘Go ahead you clowns, and sit this one out, we’ve got this.’ Sounds a lot like the adults are finally in charge, eh?

It’s not every day we can use a Backstreet Boys gif in a story … gold star!

They need victims so they need to manufacture some — Christine (@BUcrimlaw) January 16, 2018

They need to believe they’re saving people, and they also need those people to believe they’re saving them.

Evidently their constituents sent them to DC to be absent whenever humanly possible. @TheDemocrats — DizzyBritches (@BelmarCPA) January 16, 2018

If the GOP threatened to sit out Obama’s SOTU, Dems would be screaming at the top of their lungs that these legislators weren’t doing their jobs.

I agree but… These people should realize that the President's State of Union is not about them it's about US. If you're not part of the Solution you're part of the Problem. Their behavior is so Childish. — jon (@doyouCmenao) January 16, 2018

True story.

Give the seats of boycotting Dems to some brave American soldiers who would love to be there! 🇺🇸 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 16, 2018

We. Love. This. Idea.

Either way, to Dan’s point, if they pull this stunt they won’t be missed.

Sorry, not sorry.

