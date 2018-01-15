Thank you, Chelsea Handler, for yet another shining example of how absolutely DENSE you are about most everything.

Even Martin Luther King Day, which is a pretty simple ‘holiday’ to understand. Sadly she complicated it by implying white people are somehow responsible for today and that every white person should contemplate what it’s like not to be white.

Because of white privilege.

Happy Martin Luther King day to a true hero. This day means more today than it ever has. We all must honor the spirit of his fairness and equality and tireless search for justice. It is up to white people to honor Dr King, and to think about what it must be like to not be white. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 15, 2018

Would appear Chelsea missed one of the more important teachings of Dr. King’s philosophy, that being his desire that men will be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

“I have a dream one day that people will not be judged by he color if their skin, but by the content of their character.” When you talk about whiteness, clearly you have failed to see this dream through, Chelsea. — Joe Marwil (@josephmarwil) January 15, 2018

She’s just not bright.

Ur an idiot. — Joe Palladino (@palladinojoe128) January 15, 2018

That’s another way to put it, sure.

A great, wise man. Remembering that he counseled protestors not to assume that all white people were for segregation, & to always be civil. — BBC (@belinda_clary) January 15, 2018

King was looking to unite people, not segregate them by skin color, Chelsea.

Duh.

He was indeed an inspirational and great man. But nope still don’t feel guilty for being white, Dr King wanted us to see beyond color and look at character. — LynnOlsen (@LynnOlsen14) January 15, 2018

Pretty sure Chelsea gets that A LOT.

Another thing, I have many friends of different colors. They are good people and that is why I like them. You're white and I don't like you so does that make me a racist? What you wrote I find insulting. — Steven Schmidt (@schmidty7683) January 15, 2018

Because it was insulting, and basically the opposite of what King advocated for.

Everytime I read your posts, I think about what it must be like to not be sane. — Jennifer Morrison (@jenniecmorrison) January 15, 2018

Could it just actually be ‘all people need to think about what it must be like to be decent human beings’? I believe that was his overall message….. be good people no matter what….. — Drew Gregston (@DGreg86) January 15, 2018

Let’s not pretend Chelsea cares about being a good person, all she really cares about is scoring points against Trump.

OUT: I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character IN: White people are bad https://t.co/9ydO6mSDr5 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 15, 2018

And seriously, if MLK saw this tweet he would likely never stop throwing up.

Related:

SIGH: Sen. Tim Scott’s AWESOME tribute to #MartinLutherKing brings out the HATEFUL Left in frothy droves

Go home, CNN, you’re DRUNK: CNN’s take on Martin Luther King is their dumbest take YET