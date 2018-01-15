DAFUQ?

Appears CNN finally figured out that Martin Luther King Jr. was actually a registered Republican so in their desperation to IGNORE that inconvenient tidbit they decided to make him a socialist hero.

What in the blue Hell are they talking about?

– He's an environmental hero – He was a socialist before it was cool – He never let a political disagreement turn nasty Many Americans have turned MLK into a safe holiday mascot, but some say King still speaks in ways that go beyond civil rights https://t.co/zMBtSBfPIm pic.twitter.com/Y8gl4Kx7lP — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2018

Socialism has never been and will never be COOL.

From CNN:

If you’re concerned about inequality, health care, climate change or even the nastiness of our political disagreements, then King has plenty to say to you. To see that version of King, though, we have to dust off the cliches and look at him anew If you’re more familiar with your smartphone than your history, try this: Think of King not just as a civil rights hero, but also as an app — his legacy has to be updated to remain relevant.

Think of MLK as an app?

Which Marx-idolizing college dorm room economic illiterate did @CNN hire to run its social media operations? Unreal. https://t.co/eo9ny8Gg54 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 15, 2018

Seriously, what was this person smoking when they wrote this?

WTH are you even talking about?

How about mentioning is main objective?

Environmental hero???

Socialist???? — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 15, 2018

We have no idea what they’re talking about.

"socialist before it was cool"? I'm sorry, what? https://t.co/xk3s8HArWD — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 15, 2018

Ha!

I’m all for MLK but when has it ever been cool to be a socialist?!? — Seannnnn (@SeanLong84) January 15, 2018

Socialism sucks.

End of story.

When has Is ever been “cool” to be a socialist ? Who writes this rubbish — SBOLD (@Bondsandstirs) January 15, 2018

Unicorns with typewriters and mimes proofread.

My how narratives change. I remember when, if a conservative called King a socialist, they'd catch a list of shit. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) January 15, 2018

But dude, it’s cool now.

You hear that Venezuela? Your people may be starving, but at least CNN thinks you're cool. — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) January 15, 2018

Whoohoo!

Why do you let 10-year olds write your tweets? — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) January 15, 2018

*snort*

– He was a Christian – He was pro 2nd amendment – He was pro life — Mikey (@clevelandfan98) January 15, 2018

He was a registered Republican.

<sigh>. C'mon CNN. It's like you're not even trying. — President Jeff (@PresidentJeffPJ) January 15, 2018

Oh, they are trying.

To fail.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

SIGH: Sen. Tim Scott’s AWESOME tribute to #MartinLutherKing brings out the HATEFUL Left in frothy droves