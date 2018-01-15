Chelsea Manning is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland … between this and Oprah we’re pretty sure it’s safe to say the Democrats have lost their ever-loving minds.

I love how the left’s response to “Trump is unfit for office” is “let’s elect Chelsea Manning and Oprah” https://t.co/sjpUNNhy3p — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) January 15, 2018

Well, what was left of them after Trump beat their queen in 2016.

Seriously, this ad from Chelsea Manning almost makes Brianna Wu look sane.

Almost.

Check it out.

Chelsea really outdid himself … er … herself this time.

Watch => Chelsea Manning Releases Her First Campaign Ad. Try Not to Laugh. https://t.co/LHtkUVHIEf pic.twitter.com/rCnYkxRv9p — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 15, 2018

We couldn’t help it.

We laughed.

Truth be told we were also amazed at how feminine ‘her’ voice sounded.

Can't decide whether to laugh or throw up. — Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) January 15, 2018

Fair reaction.

I just threw up in my mouth. Thanks a whole lot for that, Steven. pic.twitter.com/dTb67zbsc4 — FeistyMonk (@FeistyMonk) January 15, 2018

Good grief. He is mental. — JenMarie (@jennyb81112) January 15, 2018

Which makes him or her perfect for the Democratic party.

Thanks Obama 🙄 — Chris🇺🇸 (@Chris72822995) January 15, 2018

HA! RIGHT?!

Sweet Mary Mother of Jesus. God help America. — TraKR (@TraceyRees2) January 15, 2018

Let us pray.

Can you use emojis to write a bill? — Joe (@Sticulat) January 15, 2018

We see what you did there.

So, does he think he has magic powers? — Lucy (@Lucy59jarvis) January 15, 2018

Magical EMOJI powers.

2018 is already making 2017 look sane … and that’s terrifying.

