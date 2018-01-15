Dianne.

Dianne, Dianne, Dianne.

*shakes head*

You know when she (or her social media manager) wrote this tweet she thought it was some sort of deep, meaningful tweet that would zing President Trump. And yeah, no.

If the president can’t control himself and lead this country with the authority, dignity and leadership it requires, then he shouldn’t be the president. There’s no room for racism in the Oval Office. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 12, 2018

Wasn’t this woman just getting confused about how and why she released the Fusion GPS transcript? And we’re supposed to take her seriously about anything related to self-control or Trump?

HA! That’s hilarious.

Blah blah blah…..subjective, feelings-based epithets ….blah blah….racism!! Lather, rinse, repeat ad nauseum and you've got the default Dem response to everything the President has done, is doing, or will do. https://t.co/CP8GccKMzO — CarolinaConservative (@ShaunaJ1776) January 14, 2018

Yadda yadda yadda, Trump is bad, m’kay?

What Racism? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) January 13, 2018

THAT racism, duh.

In case you don't realize it "shithole" is a common term amoungst the legions. Get out of your gated community and take a drive through east LA, South St.Louis, Detroit, Chigago, Cleveland, Baltimore, D.C. all "Shitholes" created by primarily Democratic policies. — Flyboy McDillon (@michillbilly) January 13, 2018

Truth.

You’re right. There is no room for racism in the Oval Office. As soon as something racist happens there, let me know. — Chris Chance (@ChChanJu76) January 14, 2018

But Truuuuuuuump!

Face reality. Trump IS controlling himself. Democrats hate Trump because they can’t control him. — HappyClinger (@3GoMigos) January 14, 2018

Says the woman who leaked docs and blamed it on a COLD. STHU. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) January 14, 2018

Musta been the antibiotics.

You are the one that blamed a cold for releasing a transcript of Simpson's testimony. If you can't control yourself, you shouldn't be a Senator. — The Original SPQR (@SPQRzilla) January 13, 2018

You're the one that couldn't keep yourself from releasing the transcript without approval. — Crimson Dusty (@dustopian) January 13, 2018

She can’t even control herself.

You said you couldn't control yourself the other day as you committed obstruction of justice and blamed it on cold medicine. Maybe it's time for you to step down. — FamilyFirst (@dlh8) January 12, 2018

Sensing a theme here, Dianne.

And the reason you’re still in office would be??? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #SleazyPolitics — ❤️ LEESUH KAY 💙 (@LeesuhK) January 15, 2018

YOUCH.

Related:

SIGH: Sen. Tim Scott’s AWESOME tribute to #MartinLutherKing brings out the HATEFUL Left in frothy droves

‘Insult to Stalin’s VICTIMS.’ Instapundit dropkicks Jeff Flake for comparing Trump to Stalin