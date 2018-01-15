Ok, this is the big one, people.

For months the Left has been looking for anything they can USE to impeach President Trump, and it seems the Washington Post has FINALLY found something that will do JUST THAT.

This Starburst thing doesn’t seem that crazy. People have favorite Starburst flavors. https://t.co/qj1eaDgofn pic.twitter.com/uNLQGwgNU5 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 15, 2018

We should call this Starburst Gate. #StarburstGate

Not red and pink!!! That monster!

Racist! Sexist … something, something.

The Washington Post has devoted nearly half an article to the fact that Trump eats red & pink Starburst (good choice, btw), but won't devote a single second to what Project Veritas is uncovering. INSANITY OF THE HIGHEST ORDER! — J. Mannarino (@MannarinoJoey) January 15, 2018

Welp, we knew they were ridiculous, they just had to remind us HOW ridiculous with a story like this one.

These people.

Personally, I like the orange Starburst flavor the best, with the strawberry come in as a close second. cc: @GOPLeader — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 15, 2018

Orange Starburst are awesome.

Scandal!

if anyone ever instructs a staffer to sort out two specific starburst flavors to give to me so u can win me over u should know I like the pink and yellow ones thanks — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 15, 2018

weeding out the lesser Starburst flavors is something that typically happens in authoritarian regimes — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) January 15, 2018

Clearly.

Wait. Are people reacting like this is crazy? Because it's not crazy to have a preference in Starburst flavors. That McCarthy noticed this and sent him that gift is both politically smart and fairly endearing. https://t.co/jV8rsDDt3p — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 15, 2018

Fact Check: Cherry & Strawberry are indeed the best Starburst flavors. WTF I love Trump now. https://t.co/FxmijeKRgx — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 15, 2018

USA! USA! USA!

I have seen multi-day debates over Starbust flavors on Twitter with accompanying polls. This is the biggest nothing story, ever. https://t.co/TFu4ktbiw6 — Ordy Packard – Amish EBS Supervisor (@TheOpulentAmish) January 15, 2018

Shhhh … they’re rolling.

The Great DC Starburst Flavor Debate of 2018 is going to be awesome. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) January 15, 2018

What an amazing (and incredibly stupid) time to be alive!

Related:

‘So full of SH*T’! You’ll NEVER guess what Trump’s being blamed for NOW

This is EPIC –> Guy Benson shares HILARIOUS tax cuts montage that makes Dems look SO DAMN DUMB

WTAF?! Is this real?! Chelsea Manning’s first Senate campaign ad is LIT (and a little cray cray)