Welp, the Left and the media (same difference really) are both really super duper freaked out about Trump’s comments on Haiti.

Although truth be told, even though his wording lacked finesse and was a tad crass, he’s not wrong about countries like Haiti. Otherwise, why would people be working so hard to LEAVE them?

What’s hilarious is the Left is so afraid to admit he’s right about Haiti that they can’t bear to be honest about whether or not THEY’D live there.

Joan Walsh can't tell Rich Lowry whether she would rather live in Norway or Haiti. — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) January 12, 2018

This is not a difficult choice.

Unless you’ve got some stupid narrative to protect.

I can’t wait for it to be an a public orthodoxy that Haiti is a better place to live than Norway. https://t.co/QV33ujpzBl — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 12, 2018

People who believe this way should feel free to immediately pack their bags and go live in Haiti.

Why are you pretending not to see what the problem with Trump’s statement is? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 12, 2018

Huh?

I was calling Trump racist when you were telling us how good he’d be for the GOP and the country. https://t.co/ivUId9XMBU — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 12, 2018

BOOM.

Remember, the media all but handed Trump the presidency by covering whether or not the man passed gas or was drinking another Diet Coke. Non-stop airtime from these yahoos was a lot like they gave him campaign donations, and all because they thought their queen would beat him.

The irony.

I refer you to this. No issue with blindness or pretending. https://t.co/UfZacOL4ET — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 12, 2018

That the president says ignorant and racist things has been established for a long time. But some of the responses to this fact urge on us other idiocies. Just weeks ago it was said that Haiti was in such a state that nobody should be deported there. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 12, 2018

But racist and stuff! Truuuuuuuuuuump.

That’s what I’m saying — you’re not blind, you’re just pretending and I don’t understand why. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 12, 2018

What exactly is he pretending to do or be here? Matt seems distraught.

Where? My first comment specifically about what Trump said called it racist and ignorant. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 12, 2018

Guess Matt figured out he was wrong here because we can’t seem to find his reply to Michael.

Who’s on first? — Josh Grinolds (@manalive1912) January 12, 2018

Yup, that’s EXACTLY how this thread reads.

Ha!

