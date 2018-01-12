You know, the moment we heard about Trump’s ‘sh*thole’ comment our first thought was, ‘OMG WE CAN’T WAIT FOR SALLY KOHN TO CHIME IN!’

Ok, not really, in fact, this editor’s first thought was, ‘ZOMG HE SAID WHAT?! The Left is going to go more batsh*t than usual!’ and she grabbed a giant tub of popcorn to watch the fireworks.

But since this is Twitchy we have to cover what Sally said, so you can help us make fun of her.

We’re givers that way.

1. I’ve tried to be generous before, since we all have unchecked biases that slip into our interactions and our discourse. And calling someone “racist” can often shut down deeper conversations rather than start them. But… pic.twitter.com/K3GPQOqOvA — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 12, 2018

Sally says she’s been trying to be generous … k.

2. But Trump has now shown himself time and time again to have a deep-seated hatred for people of color, a hatred that he doesn’t try to change but rather stoke — a hatred he clearly seeks to encourage in our minds and enshrine in our policies. pic.twitter.com/lPtSrSDhvj — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 12, 2018

Oooh, she’s using a very serious image with this rant, it’s black and white and everything.

3. Make no mistake about it, that hatred and disdain and marginalization is very much in lockstep with the ugly history of the United States, including our nation’s destructive role in Haiti. pic.twitter.com/lHvsWEOPt1 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 12, 2018

Wonder if she realized how long these big-ass images would make her tweets?

Sheesh.

We get it, Sally, you think Trump is a racist.

4. But I want to stand with and support the part of America trying to make up for that history, unravel hate, and finally fulfill the rhetorical promises of equal dignity and opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/WqlHzy0Di1 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 12, 2018

Uh-huh.

Wow, this is so deep.

(SNORT)

5. Equal dignity and opportunity for all isn’t what this president stands for nor what the United States has always stood for, but it’s what we must all stand for now! And always!! pic.twitter.com/s6B5uggvNQ — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 12, 2018

Unless you’re a straight, white male then Sally would prefer you just not exist, thanks.

You have to wonder if Sally even thinks about what she’s saying or writing before she says or writes it.

Others were even less impressed with her diatribe:

Heh.

After 8 years of libs calling Americans "teabaggers," all of a sudden they're offended at the word "shithole." GFY. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) January 12, 2018

They’ve said far uglier things than ‘teabagger’ about people on the Right; their pearl-clutching is just virtue signaling on steroids.

Might I suggest that those countries would be shitholes no matter what color the people are that live there? — Irreverent Observer (@CDavidPowell) January 12, 2018

RACIST!

Wait, what?

Hrm.

Generous isn't something we try to be. Either you are or you are not. — Matt H (@Mharris888H) January 12, 2018

Bingo.

Editor’s note: This editor is sending a shout out to her father in law, who she knows loves it when we make fun of Sally Kohn.

Related:

Great Odin’s RAVEN! Hillary-bot Peter Daou brings a knife to a gunfight with Ben Shapiro and it ain’t PURTY

MELTDOWN alert! Keith Olbermann’s political retirement was predictably brief (thanks to Trump)

DAAAMN! Jake Tapper REKT Lefties bitching at him for reporting FACTS behind Trump’s sh*thole comment