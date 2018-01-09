Hollywood was SUPER serious about making a statement about no longer putting up with sexual harassers and abusers in their industry – they even all wore black to a fancy awards show to prove it!

There was just one GLARING issue:

Gonna guess the houseplants Weinstein assaulted weren’t invited either.

From the New York Post:

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, which acted as a catalyst for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements — but they, like Marchesa gowns, were conspicuously absent from the 2018 Golden Globes.

The women, along with several of Weinstein’s other accusers, claim that they weren’t invited to the event.

“I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter,” Argento, 42, tweeted Monday morning. “I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes.”

Because nothing says you’re standing up against predators like snubbing his victims at the Golden Globes.

Stay classy, Hollywood.

Trending

Right? NO biggie, the Oprah will save us ALL.

O-PRAH
O-PRAH
O-PRAY

But they wore black and EVERYTHING!

Gotta protect Meryl Streep ya’ know.

They’re a classy group, ain’t they.

Big O.

Heh.

Shocker.

And here we thought Hollywood sincerely cared about these women … OK THAT WAS A JOKE, we knew better all along.

Related:

Now do CHELSEA: Conservative women SHRED Alyssa Milano for attacking Ivanka and her #TimesUp support

Delete your account: Jimmy Kimmel writer cries SEXISM after being called out for attacking a 3rd-grade teacher

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AccusersGolden GlobesHarvey Weinstein