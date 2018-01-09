Hollywood was SUPER serious about making a statement about no longer putting up with sexual harassers and abusers in their industry – they even all wore black to a fancy awards show to prove it!

There was just one GLARING issue:

Gonna guess the houseplants Weinstein assaulted weren’t invited either.

From the New York Post:

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, which acted as a catalyst for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements — but they, like Marchesa gowns, were conspicuously absent from the 2018 Golden Globes. The women, along with several of Weinstein’s other accusers, claim that they weren’t invited to the event. “I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter,” Argento, 42, tweeted Monday morning. “I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes.”

Because nothing says you’re standing up against predators like snubbing his victims at the Golden Globes.

Stay classy, Hollywood.

No biggie. Oprah took care of it all by completely ignoring any of the slimeballs she knew about, especially Weinstein — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) January 9, 2018

Right? NO biggie, the Oprah will save us ALL.

O-PRAH

O-PRAH

O-PRAY

Tonya Harding was. 😜. Is anyone sure that Kim Jong Un wasn't invited? Hypocrites. — PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) January 9, 2018

But they wore black and EVERYTHING!

Not surprised they weren’t invited. Half of the people in that place wouldn’t be able to look those women in the eye. — Brent Favalora (@FavaloraBrent) January 9, 2018

Gotta protect Meryl Streep ya’ know.

But Ashley Judd, who forgives and loves Harvey, was invited and sat front and center. Got it. — Bryn Reagan (@BrynReagan) January 9, 2018

They’re a classy group, ain’t they.

These are the women who should be recognized. Not Big O. — Joe Radloff (@joeduckhunter) January 9, 2018

Big O.

Heh.

Oprah didnt mention this in her speech. — Dr. Seuss (@a219224) January 9, 2018

Shocker.

And here we thought Hollywood sincerely cared about these women … OK THAT WAS A JOKE, we knew better all along.

