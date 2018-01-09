It all started with a third-grade teacher from Kansas named C.J. Marple who was trying to teach his class about the power of Twitter by conducting an experiment of sorts on the social media giant.

I am a 3rd grade teacher in Kansas. I am trying to teach my class about the power of Twitter and how fast information can spread. If you could RT this tweet/comment where you are reading from I would really appreciate it. I am planning to share results with them on 1/12. Thanks! — C.J. Marple (@Marple82) January 8, 2018

Pretty innocent and simple enough, just looking for people to retweet his tweet and comment where the person is reading the tweet from so he could share the results with his students at the end of this week.

But Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb was having none of that! (This is where we usually share the tweet in question however Bess deleted it. Luckily screenshots are forever):

Yeah, wow, she showed THAT teacher.

Seriously, who does that?

Wait, she writes for Kimmel … never mind.

Can you imagine living your life like this? Rummaging through a random 3rd grade teacher's timeline to find innocuous tweets to get upset about? What a sad existence. https://t.co/5Zy4Rzi3bE — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 9, 2018

It’s what coastal elites do.

Love and light to you. I was respectfully engaging directly with a person whose values contradict the tenets of inclusion and protection of life that his doctrine preaches. We disagree ideologically and I was sharing an opposing perspective. Have a good night! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

Love and light, that’s adorable.

I'd encourage you to go back and read the tweets you sent again. They were far nastier than you're representing here. You did more than just share an opposing perspective. You insulted this random stranger's ability as a teacher because she RTed a pundit you don't like. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 9, 2018

I understand if you were simply heated in the moment. That happens to all of us at one time or another. I just think you should reconsider the way you went after this person especially since she did nothing to provoke you and you have a far larger audience than her. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 9, 2018

The teacher had fewer than 1000 followers. Yup.

Maybe Kalb just has an issue with teachers in general?

I can see why you dislike teachers. pic.twitter.com/ETstSGOCIn — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 9, 2018

She claims this sort of interaction with Stephen Gutowski and with Charles C. W. Cooke is ‘backlash from Conservative men.’

I'll delete the tweets. The backlash from conservative men is a bit much. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

Not really seeing a ton of backlash but Kalb was asking people to move on with their nights, even though she started this nonsense.

I think so many people who were not part of the exchange have weighed in against me registering my opinion so I'd like to delete my tweet and get on with my night. Everyone take care. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

But it wasn’t only men who took issue with her tweet.

I understand people make mistakes, but let's not pretend this is a sexist campaign against you. You ought to delete the tweets because they're an unnecessary attack on someone with whom you disagree. This has nothing to do with "conservative men" bullying you. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 9, 2018

Yep, me again. Nothing personal. Just hate to see "normal people" get dragged into political fights. Good for you for deleting…hope you can enjoy the rest of your evening. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 9, 2018

But Kalb made it personal with that teacher, which is just so bizarre.

This late-night comedy writer twitter-vestigated a nobody 3rd grade teacher trying to do something cool for her students and is definitely a well adjusted human being https://t.co/v1ajYM6gWd — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 9, 2018

Then after ALL of this, Kalb went into some strange mini-rant on … well, we’re not entirely sure what but it felt like she was trying to validate her reasoning for attacking a teacher in Kansas.

I would like to say something and I really wish it were not controversial: Folks who criticize black men for peacefully kneeling for a televised broadcast of the National Anthem are ignoring something: They are not protesting America. They are protesting police brutality. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

K?

In 1814, when The Star Spangled Banner was written, black people were owned as slaves. Here are some things not taught in schools: Today, black people are imprisoned at more than 5 times the rate of white people. 62.7% of unarmed people killed by police are racial minorities. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

Some other real facts your teacher might not tell you: In 2017, black people were 25% of those killed by police despite being only 13% of the population. When our teachers treat America as a beacon of perfection, they ignore a barbaric history, and an unjust present. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

Oh brother.

When we stand for America, we shouldn't have to stand for our 1814 values. Let's honor those who kneel against continued oppression. And let's honor their bravery in the face of criticism by those who ignore their struggle, and who call their free expression unpatriotic. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 9, 2018

And yet that doesn’t change the fact she attacked a person trying to show third graders how social media works.

Check, please.

