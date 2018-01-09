Seems people all across the country were ‘moved’ by Oprah’s speech during the Golden Globes. Even Ivanka Trump:

Nice change of pace, eh? A Trump being inspired by someone she may disagree with politically, calling for unity and a stop to sexual harassment for men and women? Surely no one would have a problem with Ivanka using her reach and influence to build support for this initiative, right?

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Oh, Alyssa. This was so petty and small.

So much for unity, Ivanka.

Are the funds available to Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Kathy Shelton and Paula Jones as well? Or only to people who accuse someone on the right? — Melissa Varner (@lisvarner) January 9, 2018

Clearly, Alyssa and others like her don’t want support from anyone on the right.

Do Bill Clinton’s accusers get assistance as well? Same with Franken and Conyers? — J. Elizabeth (@LuvDanceDream) January 9, 2018

Just think, Alyssa, if you had any money, you could donate, too. — Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) January 9, 2018

Ouch.

Wow Why attack @IvankaTrump ? @Alyssa_Milano do you act like this to people in person? Maybe your family could explain to you- they’re not responsible for what anyone claims you might have done in your past. — StacyandBrad (@StacyandBrad) January 9, 2018

Because she’s an ACTIVIST and stuff now.

Wow. Milano begging for donations from @IvankaTrump. That's pretty funny. 😂😂😂 — 🇺🇲🌴AineSage🌴🐇MAGA 🇺🇲 (@SageAine1) January 9, 2018

That’s an interesting way to look at this interaction.

Why on earth weren't these women included Alyssa? https://t.co/qulQETr2ni — Rebecca D. (@Rebecca00893300) January 9, 2018

Maybe because they wouldn’t wear black?

Did you sent the same tweet to ChelseaClinton? #DoubleStandards — SuspiciousCat (@Catty1316) January 9, 2018

Nope, because Chelsea Clinton hasn’t bothered to tweet her support for #TimesUp.

Funny that.

