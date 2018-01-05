What a silly (yet awesome) time to be alive. One of our favorite things to cover on Twitter other than Chelsea Handler’s dumpster fire of a timeline is hashtag games, and with today’s news around gorillas and television we were most pleased to see the hashtag #GorillaChannelShows pop up.
We’d like to think Harambe would be proud.
Here are some of the best:
The Dr Zaius Variety Hour. #GorillaChannelShows pic.twitter.com/ND2OjROw7m
We would totally watch this.
Better Maul Saul #GorillaChannelShows
#GorillaChannelShows
Harambe: Profile of life, profile in courage.
Orangutan is the New Black#GorillaChannelShows
Unbreakable Kimmy Chimp#GorillaChannelShows
#GorillaChannelShows
Winnie The Poo Flinger
Ewwwww but EL OH EL.
Last Ape Standing#GorillaChannelShows
Harambe Five-O #GorillaChannelShows
Dial M for Monkey #GorillaChannelShows
#gorillachannelshows Chimp My Ride
*snort*
Hoo hoo hoo’s the Boss. #GorillaChannelShows
We see what you did there.
Touched By Harambe#GorillaChannelShows
Hrm.
Aping Up with the Kardashians
#GorillaChannelShows
#GorillaChannelShows The Mighty Joe Young and the Restless
The Gorilla Housewives of Atlanta #GorillaChannelShows
#GorillaChannelShows
The Golden Girillas
Thank you for being a friend.
#GorillaChannelShows
I don't know what's going on with this hashtag. It's silly. You people need some serious marching up and down the square.
Psh. Ha!
Welcome Silverback Kotter #GorillaChannelShows
Aped and Confused #GorillaChannelShows
Real Wives of the Rainforest (featuring Rosie O'Donnell) #GorillaChannelShows
Bananas, She Wrote #GorillaChannelShows
Captain Planet of the Apes #GorillaChannelShows
How I Met Your Monkey#GorillaChannelShows
"Simian My Shadow"#GorillaChannelShows
The King Kong of Queens #GorillaChannelShows
Saved by the Banana #GorillaChannelShows
Top Banana #GorillaChannelShows
This might actually already be a show.
The Chimpsons #GorillaChannelShows
Harambe to Heaven. #GorillaChannelShows
Harambe clearly would be the lead … if he was you know, alive.
Oh don’t get so bent out of shape, it was just a joke.
The Gorilla Years #GorillaChannelShows
Harambe-watch #GorillaChannelShows pic.twitter.com/S4n34tswNp
Eeeek.
I, for one, would enjoy a Gorillaz Channel#GorillaChannelShows #GorillaChannel pic.twitter.com/iBnnnmsVm9
THERE ya go.
Tree's Company#GorillaChannelShows
The Rosie O'Donnell Show#GorillaChannelShows
And curtain.
