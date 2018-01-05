What a silly (yet awesome) time to be alive. One of our favorite things to cover on Twitter other than Chelsea Handler’s dumpster fire of a timeline is hashtag games, and with today’s news around gorillas and television we were most pleased to see the hashtag #GorillaChannelShows pop up.

We’d like to think Harambe would be proud.

Here are some of the best:

We would totally watch this.

#GorillaChannelShows

Harambe: Profile of life, profile in courage. — Ordy Packard – Amish Man of Mystery (@TheOpulentAmish) January 5, 2018

Orangutan is the New Black#GorillaChannelShows — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) January 5, 2018

Unbreakable Kimmy Chimp#GorillaChannelShows — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) January 5, 2018

#GorillaChannelShows

Winnie The Poo Flinger — Lizzy Lou Who❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 5, 2018

Ewwwww but EL OH EL.

Harambe Five-O #GorillaChannelShows — Fuzzy Bomb Cyclone Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 5, 2018

Dial M for Monkey #GorillaChannelShows — Jeff TeKippe (@JeffTeKippe) January 5, 2018

*snort*

Hoo hoo hoo’s the Boss. #GorillaChannelShows — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 5, 2018

We see what you did there.

Touched By Harambe#GorillaChannelShows — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) January 5, 2018

Hrm.

Aping Up with the Kardashians

#GorillaChannelShows — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 5, 2018

#GorillaChannelShows The Mighty Joe Young and the Restless — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 5, 2018

The Gorilla Housewives of Atlanta #GorillaChannelShows — Tim Scott (@TimScott80) January 5, 2018

Thank you for being a friend.

#GorillaChannelShows

I don't know what's going on with this hashtag. It's silly. You people need some serious marching up and down the square. — Dr Hugo Z Hackenbush (@MangyLover) January 5, 2018

Psh. Ha!

Welcome Silverback Kotter #GorillaChannelShows — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 5, 2018

Real Wives of the Rainforest (featuring Rosie O'Donnell) #GorillaChannelShows — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 5, 2018

Captain Planet of the Apes #GorillaChannelShows — David Paul Jenner (@DavidPaulJenner) January 5, 2018

How I Met Your Monkey#GorillaChannelShows — Karrie (@KarrieTheBaker) January 5, 2018

The King Kong of Queens #GorillaChannelShows — Mayor Menino (@Andrew_Mac617) January 5, 2018

Saved by the Banana #GorillaChannelShows — Chris Dawson™ (@cdawson92) January 5, 2018

This might actually already be a show.

Harambe clearly would be the lead … if he was you know, alive.

Oh don’t get so bent out of shape, it was just a joke.

Eeeek.

THERE ya go.

And curtain.

