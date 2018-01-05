Michael Wolff’s new book on Trump, “Fire and Fury,” is causing one hell of a buzz. And it’s no wonder when it contains shocking revelations like this:

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

Pretty damning, right? Just one tiny problem: It’s a parody. Unfortunately, that seems to have been lost on Eric Garland:

THE WHITE HOUSE STAFF MADE A MAKESHIFT GORILLA CHANNEL FOR TRUMP TO WATCH AS MUCH AS 17 TIMES A DAY.#GorillaChannel pic.twitter.com/8BU4Ch9oiD — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 5, 2018

He even changed his bio and everything:

Blue Checkers: dRumpf is SUCH a dotard Also Blue Checkers: ZOMG THE WHITE HOUSE CREATED A MAKE-SHIFT UTUBE CHANNEL OF GORILLAS SO HE COULD WATCH GORILLAS 17 HOURS A DAY LULZ DRUMPFTARD — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) January 5, 2018

He did delete the tweet …

@ericgarland hey man have you heard about this gorilla channel? I think you meant to say something about it but you deleted the tweet what’s up? — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2018

I can't believe people are actually falling for the gorilla channel thing pic.twitter.com/XuBeSXMmBC — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 5, 2018

intelligence expert here everyone — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) January 5, 2018

Uhh- that original tweet was a joke. — Dave in Cedar Rapids (@lemahevad) January 5, 2018

Eric my man have you heard of the duck channel. They have this one show where they drink milkshakes — latte capitalism (@pfffr) January 5, 2018

even gave it the five-alarm all caps and a hashtag treatment too https://t.co/4MrklAvUwT — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 5, 2018

hello @ericgarland derp here, from online. just wanted to be nice and let you know i saved your deleted tweet for you. #YourWelcome oh and you're incredibly dumb and bad lol thx pic.twitter.com/zAbMMW4dnk — derp, from online™️ (@D2_Derpinator) January 5, 2018

Guys, it's time for some game theory pic.twitter.com/exnv9jA6Ku — Mark Constantine (@vexmark) January 5, 2018

Guys. It's time for an intervention. pic.twitter.com/bcrNbxAT4V — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 5, 2018

the reason respectable media malign thinkfluencers like eric garland is because he falls for twitter jokes like this pic.twitter.com/9lDk4NxnuV — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) January 5, 2018

How dare you make fun of this unimpeachable expert, plebs?! pic.twitter.com/BbMBKisuql — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 5, 2018

But perhaps no jab hurts quite as much as this one from Andy Levy:

I love this so — ThunderB (@ThunderB) January 5, 2018

Excellent work, Andy. I see your game theory is rapidly improving. — Ben Lyon (@byrdturgler) January 5, 2018

Somehow this is funnier than the original joke — justin (@ly_yng) January 5, 2018

So he advises top men? Top? Men? — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 5, 2018

I am now providing strategic intelligence to top executives. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 5, 2018

I think it's time we talk about some banana theory — Down Punxx (@downpunxx) January 5, 2018

Looking forward to the inevitable "I was just joking you guys" or, more likely, "the scary thing is it COULD have been real!" https://t.co/pjKlEfxJsJ — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 5, 2018

Dammit guys, I got totally punked on the Gorilla Channel thing – but when you've already gotten to "eating KFC in bed," I mean, we're through the looking glass. Thanks to all who called me out. We keep it clean and Deza-free at Game Theory HQ. 😀 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 5, 2018

Haha you guys, I totally fell for the tweet about Trump eating babies from the "Funny fake tweets" account, but what do you expect? Everything sounds plausible now. Anyway back to my totally sane thread about the chip Putin planted in Trump's head. /142 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 5, 2018

Now humanity has no choice but to make The Gorilla Channel real — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 5, 2018

