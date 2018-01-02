Fox News knew it wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without Kathy Griffin …
Fox News Brought a Fake Kathy Griffin on Their NYE Special https://t.co/7UAGakkozv
— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 1, 2018
If only the REAL Kathy was as funny as Kennedy’s impression of her:
We LOVE her obvious hang-up with Anderson Cooper; every joke she makes has some sort of dig at Kathy’s former friend who was actually hosting New Years for CNN.
Kennedy was funnier than the real Kathy Griffin!
— Pamela Wilkes (@PamelaWilkes6) January 2, 2018
Granted, an old, moldy baloney sandwich is funnier than Kathy Griffin but fair point.
I was in the kitchen and thought it WAS Kathy Griffin. I hurried back to the tv wanting to know why she would be on fox. Sounded exactly like her
— william vegas (@gocheapvegas) January 2, 2018
Kennedy’s wig is better than Kathy’s.
Wait, can we say that?
Heh.
She did a much better job than the real Kathy Griffin 🤔😂☺️
— Sally Vasek ⚜️ (@svasek51) January 2, 2018
Doesn’t take much.
Totally I was like sweet bet some folks heads exploded
— germaine mitchell (@36faces) January 1, 2018
We’re going to bet Kathy was less than amused with Kennedy’s impression, but damn, we loved it.
Fake I thought she was the real deal
— clay (@ClayFragulia) January 2, 2018
It’s truly sad when an impression seems more real than the actual person.
Then again, it is Kathy Griffin we’re talking about …
