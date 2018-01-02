Fox News knew it wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without Kathy Griffin …

If only the REAL Kathy was as funny as Kennedy’s impression of her:

We LOVE her obvious hang-up with Anderson Cooper; every joke she makes has some sort of dig at Kathy’s former friend who was actually hosting New Years for CNN.

Granted, an old, moldy baloney sandwich is funnier than Kathy Griffin but fair point.

Kennedy’s wig is better than Kathy’s.

Wait, can we say that?

Heh.

Doesn’t take much.

We’re going to bet Kathy was less than amused with Kennedy’s impression, but damn, we loved it.

It’s truly sad when an impression seems more real than the actual person.

Then again, it is Kathy Griffin we’re talking about …

