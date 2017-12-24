Full transparency, we spent nearly a half hour reading through Eric Garland’s timeline and still can’t exactly figure out what he’s so pissed off about BUT we thought the meltdown was entertaining enough to cover.

So in other words, don’t expect to have any clue what Eric is rambling on about, just point and laugh like we did.

SIGNS YOUR RESISTANCE MIGHT NOT RESIST AS HARD AS YOU'VE CLAIMED: Your stated enemies are the same as Glenn Greenwald, Fox News, and Russia Today 🤔 (multiple times) — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Ok, here he seems like he’s angry about the Resistance not resisting the right way, although to be honest we didn’t realize there was a way to resist, but what do we know. And Russia!

Because Kale Salad here had the exact same piece with his former Business Sideways writing partner. Fast Company and Vanity Fair? With his old writing partner? Weird. Same verbiage? Want the data analytics? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Huh? Is the answer chicken? Because you know, everything tastes like chicken.

"Fake News" with "This week's Chapo (who doxxed this guy, you know, whose grandpa spied for Stalin) was SO GOOD" assessment of geopolitics. Vanity Fair wrote the SAME CHECK? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Folks, just keep your hands away from his mouth.

This asshole had me doxxed within 36 hours – his fan writes for you – his old partner writes for Vanity Fair? Oh. It's time to reckon. Somebody's compromised, and it ain't me. 🙃😎 pic.twitter.com/KuVzCTZxRB — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Right, so it sounds like Garland was doxed? Again, can’t really make much sense of what’s going on here.

Two in the same year? I guess it's RESEARCH TIME. I'm 13 months ahead of everyone. You know. Like the FBI. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZyTwRd5l8v — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

K.

My question: Kale. Maya. How did you have the same non-story (I mean, in a year of this kind of news, really) with this kind of timing?https://t.co/LKbXiyKTL5 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Ok, he’s upset about Louise Mensch now? What, did she try and fire him very publicly on Twitter like she did her attorney?

That was hilarious.

I dunno. I think http has more of an incompetent, fake geopolitical analyst problem. Since, you know, this kind of coordinated disinformation is out multiple times per year. </> — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Dilly dilly! Wait, what?

Lemme just ask this again to "Fast Company:" Grand children of Soviet intelligence agents were intimidating my family throughout the year. You employ their fans. Care to explain? Or should I? PS. Research already done. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Back to Russia.

PPS Oh dare you to try some mental health dodge. Please. Implore you. 😎 Come dance. See what it gets you. pic.twitter.com/LoBtwwO1Xe — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Mental health dodge. Hrm.

i hear @ericgarland is tweeting about me but i’m blocked can you all ask him to unblock me??? — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) December 24, 2017

Awwww, it seems this is the guy who set Garland off.

Guys, Cale needs some readers for his pieces coordinating attack pieces about Russia? Read his stuff? Someone ought to. His employers are concerned. https://t.co/8wnOgrtYEp — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

*cat fight*

If anyone can make sense of Eric Garland's incoherent rant trying to tie together me, Cale and Chapo Trap House (?????) please give me the tl;dr version — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 24, 2017

Don’t look at us.

Dear God – I gave up an interview to Business Insider – and spoke off the record – and not only did they mock me, they mock me for mocking me months later. What kind of country are we in? https://t.co/LumLGocW0Z — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

THE HUMANITY.

Yeah, we still have no clue what’s going on here but it’s entertaining, right?

Yeah, do you, Max, not know about OPSEC? You're a non-professional in our field! You know nothing! May we please defend America from foreign enemies? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Jesus Christ, what the hell is wrong with New York's media? Mocking us and our reputations and our families for attempting to defend America as we were trained? What the hell is wrong with you as citizens? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

NOW it’s the media!

I've got a swarm of @caleweissman and @mekosoff and @maxwelltani making fun of me for a year of taking abuse from their industry in their town? After GC and CNN and the Atlantic and all of these venues with no business or professional or moral reason? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

We searched and couldn’t find a swarm of anything or anyone attacking Garland but what do we know?

Are your tiny careers so important as to pile on to this year of death threats and coordination with Russia Today and Sputnik? My children were targeted this year. You bastards, what is wrong with you? You and date rapist Sam Kriss? The same night I call him out? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Your industry can burn. I will approach you professionally, as I do every activity, but how dare you? You tiny souls. You malignant professionals. How dare you treat anyone this way. You'll hear from me. Goddamn you. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 24, 2017

Burn media burn!

Maybe?

*yikes*

Related:

HA! Nobody blue-check OWNED by Sen. Tim Scott doubles down on being a racist douche-rocket

Resist? HA! Brit Hume tweets about the Dems HORRIBLE year, shuts down triggered harpy in 1 tweet

‘Complete POS.’ Jonah Goldberg NUKES Paul Nehlen for sacrilegious #ItsOkToBeWhite meme