Earlier this week, Andy Ostroy (yeah, we’d never heard of him either but Twitter thought enough of him to verify him), made some racist comments about Senator Tim Scott around the signing of the GOP Tax Bill. He didn’t know who the senator was and implied that Republicans picked some ‘black guy’ to stand in front so they wouldn’t look like racists.

Tim Scott DECIMATED this guy so badly he SORT of apologized, which went over like a sack of wet flour at the bottom of the ocean.

And here Ostroy is once again trying to prove he’s not a racist … by being a racist.

Racists just hate being called racists, and when you point out their blatant racism they call you a racist — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 23, 2017

Huh?

Racist racist something or other.

Hey…Tim Scott called. He said "Good one…" — CarolinaConservative (@ShaunaJ1776) December 24, 2017

Good talk.

Those in glass houses and what not… pic.twitter.com/WIY70A001W — Savanna (@vasanna11) December 24, 2017

Someone hand this guy a shovel because he just keeps DIGGING.

Says the guy who essentially called Tim Scott a “house negro” for not living on the Democrat plantation. https://t.co/qt9pXjckXL — Tryx🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) December 24, 2017

But Trump?

Because you said something racist, dude. — Agatha Gregson (@gregson_agatha) December 24, 2017

This ain’t rocket science, Andy.

Is that why you’ve blocked people who pointed out your racism? — Joseph Aschiero (@JosephAschiero) December 24, 2017

He blocks people because he prefers a safe, echo chamber.

Like any other progressive douche weasel.

…said the Racist — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) December 24, 2017

Well, that might be due to the fact that your comment was racist. — Shay Roadbeer Cormac (@themanfronUNCLE) December 24, 2017

Wow, a self-aware Racists. You know the first step in beating your problem is admitting you have a problem — rsch1964 (@rsch1964) December 24, 2017

And accepting the things he can’t change and giving him the courage to change the things he can or something, right?

Oh we’re sure he does.

