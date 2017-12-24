A few days back, Twitchy reported on several bizarre and extremely inappropriate attack-tweets Rosie O’Donnell sent to Ben Shapiro after he mocked her for trying to publicly bribe senators to vote against the GOP Tax Bill.

Guess she didn’t want millions of Americans to get a tax break.

Typical.

Anyway, after Ben reported her tweets, Twitter originally stated she had no broken any TOS.

Again, Typical.

But now it seems Twitter has had second thoughts about Rosie’s targeted harassment:

Well, looks like Twitter had some second thoughts about @Rosie's obscene tweets pic.twitter.com/O036JB8Ego — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 24, 2017

Color us shocked.

Her fans (yes, she has a few) were upset with Ben because he reported her.

sad … isnt it. poor ben 12 and all — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 24, 2017

Gosh, Rosie seemed upset as well.

So upset in fact that she shared a screenshot of her interaction with Twitter Support:

All behind her comfy block of Ben.

And serious yikes, after the lewd comments Rosie made to Ben, perhaps insinuating that he’s 12 wasn’t a smart move.

Rosie it’s sad you use your platform to bully & to be vile. Do better with what the Lord has blessed you with because if not you will lose it all. It’s not too late. Turn it around. The celebrity cult thinking is imploding & a celebrity Pres is being used to expose & implode it! — Summer Steele (@summerLsteele) December 24, 2017

What makes Rosie so disturbing is she has zero emotional intelligence, no control with no boundaries to behave in front of her children. The pornographic requests she makes knowingly her children are displayed on her feed is sick. Forget politics, that’s the real shonda. — David K Simon (@DavidKSimon) December 24, 2017

It’s seriously like Rosie never figured out how adults behave; like so many other progressives.

Keep in mind, many others would have been suspended or completely have lost their accounts if they had spoken to Rosie in this manner, and she only had to delete tweets.

Be better, Twitter.

Heck, be better Rosie.

