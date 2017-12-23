Rosie O’Donnell finally blocked Ben Shapiro, but only after telling him to “suck her dick” and “lick her too.”

There’s plenty of good news for O’Donnell this week: not only is she not on the hot seat for trying to bribe Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins to vote against the GOP tax bill, but she’s also still in good standing with Twitter despite sexually harassing Shapiro.

Surprise of surprises, Twitter says that @Rosie's tweets were not in fact abusive in any way under their rules. Good to know. pic.twitter.com/6tMuIWRgth — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 22, 2017

Remember this one, conservatives.

An update on Twitter having zero problem with Rosie O'Donnell's tweets that weren't very nice. https://t.co/8v97bkoqXe — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 22, 2017

@Twitter How you explain this? You understand that this undeniable proof of your bias, right? https://t.co/2NotMDwVud — Dan Kozisek (@dkozisek) December 22, 2017

Wow! Double standards to the nth degree. https://t.co/YNSMnIYMhA — Dana (@inthecounty) December 22, 2017

Twitter has completely lost any moral authority to enforce abuse rules (not that it had much to begin with). https://t.co/XL4zrwiLaA — I_joined_twitr (@Ijoinedtwitr) December 22, 2017

@Twitter thanks for this. Will keep it handy. I’m sure this was applied without regard to politics. 🙄 https://t.co/C36uY0VTHM — stevemccray (@Buck_McCray) December 22, 2017

Unbelievable. “…when viewed in the context of a larger conversation.” Translation: As long as the offensive material is said by a Liberal, anything goes. https://t.co/To3hLNckUx — Wade Binfield (@Wade_Binfield) December 22, 2017

Same thing I've gotten when I've reported people talking about killing white people, F*** white people, ect…. https://t.co/E6CP1UttrT — MammaG (@MammaG4) December 22, 2017

LOL! @Twitter @Support isn't even trying to hide their political bias. https://t.co/xi3IB9WUJB — American Hero (@trueholygoat) December 22, 2017

Twitter bias is beyond obvious. https://t.co/I2aGdDYtHz — Coder Supreme (@CoderSupreme) December 23, 2017

The more dire the political landscape for them, the more blatant it will become. Fortunately, Twitter is of no real consequence. Beyond killing time, it serves no function for me, at least. https://t.co/nIMnUWCOjb — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) December 23, 2017

Had I said the same things as @Rosie I would have been in Twitter time out. https://t.co/OTcbfYXBNP — Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) December 23, 2017

Twitter has put me in time-out for less. https://t.co/8TxSkk7gWW — Damian (@dstntp1lgr1m) December 23, 2017

Milo was banned for life for less. @benshapiro https://t.co/zFo8RdHZja — Teresa Dassie (@teresadassie) December 23, 2017

@twittersupport Roger stone was suspended for using less vile language against Don Lemon. Bring back Roger Stone if you are going to let this hypocrisy stand! You are censoring conservatives but letting liberals do whatever they want. @jack it’s bull crap! Hope @ev sees this crap https://t.co/yjwBX39ILn — Łõdüv💙 (@LoDuv) December 23, 2017

Total bullshit. If a Conservative had tweeted what she tweeted, they'd have been banned PERMANENTLY. Double Standards. They're not just for Hillary anymore. https://t.co/DkT4Qz4ut8 — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸🎄 (@HarrietBaldwin) December 22, 2017

Gotta love the double standards. Not only has she harassed Ben, she has also committed a crime of attempted bribery. https://t.co/opovzT7189 — Chandler Santee (@chandler_santee) December 22, 2017

REALLY!!! If I did that I would be banned!!! https://t.co/HNypxNN6xc — gina m Celovsky (@GinaSisco) December 22, 2017

Excellent so I can tell anyone I want to suck my "BLEEP" and that's ok with Twitter.. Alrighty then https://t.co/VTaATMlp47 — #CubsWin!- Russ (@RussSegner) December 22, 2017

Sweet! This just gave everyone the right to tell people to suck their dick on twitter. But god forbid don't say "it's ok to be white" https://t.co/1lrdrh1qNJ — 🇺🇸Jeremy Waters👌 (@JWH2Os) December 23, 2017

I'm going to tell people to suck my d**k and see what happens. I bet I get banned. https://t.co/mm2vOA0Awg — Jason LaLanne (@JasonLaLanne) December 22, 2017

Should we all send her the same tweet? https://t.co/CiwPqOSxOP — Rogue-Warrior (@RogueWarrior098) December 23, 2017

Let's all tweet "Suck my dick" to Rosie ODonnell tomorrow. https://t.co/ih9z0ZA6kj — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) December 23, 2017

So a precedenthas been set. "Suck my dick Ben" is a totally fine response according to Twitter. Let's make it trend #suckmydickben https://t.co/YFhYgHc1p4 — Gary B (@fckngary) December 22, 2017

