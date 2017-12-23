Rosie O’Donnell finally blocked Ben Shapiro, but only after telling him to “suck her dick” and “lick her too.”

There’s plenty of good news for O’Donnell this week: not only is she not on the hot seat for trying to bribe Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins to vote against the GOP tax bill, but she’s also still in good standing with Twitter despite sexually harassing Shapiro.

Remember this one, conservatives.

