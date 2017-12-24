As we near the end of 2017, it’s hard to miss the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad year the Democrats have had. From the GOP’s massive win with tax cuts for 80% of Americans to Trump’s removal of hundreds of regulations, their big gov baby is really starting to have to grow up.

And they hate it.

The look on Chuck Schumer’s face in this picture from a piece Brit Hume shared speaks VOLUMES:

The Democrats terrible, no good, very bad year in Washington —> Feeble Resistance https://t.co/qaOXJrBZrk via @WeeklyStandard — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 23, 2017

He looks like he smelled a fart.

Heh.

From The Weekly Standard:

Shocked by Donald Trump’s election, Democrats adopted a strategy of resistance that’s simple and blunt: Anything Trump is for, they’re against. It’s turned out to be one of the least successful strategies a political party has ever pursued. Yet Democrats have stuck to it. At least resistance does have one benefit. It assures Democrats they’re operating on higher moral ground than Republicans. This may explain why their commitment to resist Trump didn’t flag in 2017. They didn’t bother with offering an alternative tax bill. Their job is to resist.

Their job it to resist. HA!

The result has been a string of failures. And passage of Trump’s tax reform bill in the House and Senate last week is the worst. Every Democrat opposed it. The bill is filled with provisions Democrats hate and others long sought by Republicans. For Democrats, it was a loser across the board. But it didn’t have to be that way. Had Democrats negotiated with Republicans, they might have saved the provision they most wanted to preserve—the full deductibility of state and local taxes. It’s a crucial break in rich, high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, and California.

Merry Christmas to the DNC!

Seems someone has sour grapes.

Is that what they are calling the wins in Virginia and Alabama on Fox News now? Feeble? It will be interesting to see how you over at Fox spins the dismal turnout in the midterms for the GOP — Sharyn dougherty (@Shaybee322) December 23, 2017

Sharyn is trying that whole resist thing.

Good for her.

You could always read the article and find out what it actually says. Just a thought. https://t.co/isb8ec3KKg — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 23, 2017

Or not.

JUST READ THE ARTICLE, WOMAN.

Progressives have a really, really, really bad habit of seeing a headline and going into full freakout mode … thank goodness.

Boomage.

