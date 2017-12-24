Another day, another empty, vapid, overly-emotional, meaningless tweet from Kamala Harris. No wonder the Democrats are considering her for a 2020 run …

Give a voice to the vulnerable and voiceless eh? Ensure dignity?

Fascinating.

RIGHT?! Is there any human being more vulnerable and voiceless than an unborn baby?

It’s about time Kamala came around, although we’re pretty sure this was some sort of pandering tweet for illegal immigrants or transgendered unicorns.

History will not look kindly on this time in America’s history.

Shocker, right?

Simple.

Oh she does, just not for the truly vulnerable and voiceless.

Ha!

We mean, wow, this Democrat seems angry with Kamala.

Yeah Kamala, this totally backfired … and we love it.

