Another day, another empty, vapid, overly-emotional, meaningless tweet from Kamala Harris. No wonder the Democrats are considering her for a 2020 run …

I firmly believe we must give voice to the vulnerable, give voice to the voiceless, and ensure dignity in the process. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 23, 2017

Give a voice to the vulnerable and voiceless eh? Ensure dignity?

Fascinating.

.@KamalaHarris is finally ready to defund Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/WCm60hiSG4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 24, 2017

RIGHT?! Is there any human being more vulnerable and voiceless than an unborn baby?

It’s about time Kamala came around, although we’re pretty sure this was some sort of pandering tweet for illegal immigrants or transgendered unicorns.

Their own words shall condemn them. — Julie T (@TheChisler76) December 24, 2017

History will not look kindly on this time in America’s history.

I didn’t realize you were pro-life. That’s a pleasant surprise. — tiffany 🎄🤶🏼 (@Tiffany1985B) December 24, 2017

Shocker, right?

Then stop killing them. — Hallmark X-Mas Nestor🎄 (@aliasnestorr) December 24, 2017

Simple.

So you’re ready to defund Planned Parenthood now? — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) December 24, 2017

So which vulnerable? Including the unborn? — El Presidente (@MarkASmith_) December 24, 2017

Oh she does, just not for the truly vulnerable and voiceless.

Did you ensure dignity to Al Franken? No you did not! Put real words to real action, that’s integrity and you don’t have that!! You played a game, an unfair, undignified game of politics! You’re just like the rest! Not for the people!! — Maxeme Watts (@mxwts61) December 23, 2017

Ha!

We mean, wow, this Democrat seems angry with Kamala.

Yeah Kamala, this totally backfired … and we love it.

