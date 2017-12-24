We’ve decided Rep. Ted Lieu out of California doesn’t really have a clue how much of anything works, especially reading his ridiculous tweets. From creating women named Sally who get pissy because someone who pays more in taxes gets a bigger refund to hanging around with the likes of Chelsea Handler, the dude is just a disaster.

And he’s a Democrat, so that goes without saying.

Like this tweet about Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

I was thinking that as we head into the holidays, perhaps there won't be any more articles for awhile about #Kushner. I was wrong. Which means we all need to ask again: Why does Jared Kushner still have a security clearance? https://t.co/jemTnJnI21 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 23, 2017

Oh, Ted.

Gosh, we could say the same thing about him if you think about it. Remember Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT guy, Awan? The one who got arrested trying to flee the country? Guess who else he worked for:

Lieu's IT guy: *logged on to numerous House servers w/o authorization

*ran a used car dealership that took $100k from a Hezbollah-linked fugitive

*filed false ethics forms

*$120k in equipment went missing from just 1 office he worked for

*had a criminal record & massive debts https://t.co/8LmwKy63Tn — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 23, 2017

But sure, Ted, tell us more about how Kushner shouldn’t have security clearance.

Democrats are in desperate need of a mirror or two.

Wondering if @tedlieu chews his own food. — josephboyle (@jboyle8863) December 24, 2017

That might be a tad challenging for Ted.

And a lot of us out here are wondering why @tedlieu still has a job, much less a clearance. — Jesse (@jpdawg27) December 24, 2017

Word.

So, obviously, Ted has more important things to worry about than Jared Kushner. — annieone (@annieone3) December 24, 2017

That and Californians are going to figure out REALLY quickly how little he and other Democrats are doing to help keep their taxes in check since the GOP passed tax reform. Good luck with that, pal.

You forgot to mention that there are numerous women who claim that his IT guy was physically abusive to them. Never heard that about Kushner — Cherie Cates (@CherieCates) December 23, 2017

Keep in mind, there are still Democrats who think Al Franken should un-resign.

Re-resign?

Is that a thing?

When are the Dem reps that payed Awan going to be held accountable? — Enemy at the gates (@ScrotieMcP) December 24, 2017

About the same time as they arrest Hillary.

In other words, we wouldn’t count on it.

