We’ve decided Rep. Ted Lieu out of California doesn’t really have a clue how much of anything works, especially reading his ridiculous tweets. From creating women named Sally who get pissy because someone who pays more in taxes gets a bigger refund to hanging around with the likes of Chelsea Handler, the dude is just a disaster.

And he’s a Democrat, so that goes without saying.

Like this tweet about Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

Oh, Ted.

Gosh, we could say the same thing about him if you think about it. Remember Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT guy, Awan? The one who got arrested trying to flee the country? Guess who else he worked for:

But sure, Ted, tell us more about how Kushner shouldn’t have security clearance.

Democrats are in desperate need of a mirror or two.

That might be a tad challenging for Ted.

Word.

That and Californians are going to figure out REALLY quickly how little he and other Democrats are doing to help keep their taxes in check since the GOP passed tax reform. Good luck with that, pal.

Keep in mind, there are still Democrats who think Al Franken should un-resign.

Re-resign?

Is that a thing?

About the same time as they arrest Hillary.

In other words, we wouldn’t count on it.

