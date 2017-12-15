Isn’t it funny when someone like Wil Wheaton calls for the silencing of an entire group of people, which is like the basis of fascism? And we’re not saying actual Nazis should have a platform, but considering progressive like Wil pretend anyone and everyone who disagrees with him or supports Trump is a Nazi this could be a rather large group.

It’s sorta like when Obama called EVERYONE racist when they didn’t agree with him; eventually, the term became just another shrug off because using it for everything robbed it of any real meaning.

Sorta like Wil:

Us: Enforce your own TOS, and get the Nazis off of Twitter.

Twitter: Did you mean you want a SHOW THIS THREAD button that solves a nonexistent problem?

Us: No. Get rid of the Nazis and the propaganda bots.

Twitter: *points at button* *waggles eyebrows* Yeah. That's a nice button. — Wil 'Kick the Nazis off the tweeters' Wheaton (@wilw) December 14, 2017

Watching progressives whine that Twitter isn’t bowing to their will is hilarious, and by hilarious we don’t mean funny. We mean ridiculous, pathetic and absolutely brain dead.

Does he really think the Left is being oppressed on Twitter?

HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA.

Ummmm sorry, but if you want to silence political opinions you disagree with, you may want to reconsider who is really pushing propaganda… — Bobby In Green Bay (@BobbyBuff) December 14, 2017

Dude seriously needs to read up on Fascism.

And ya’ know, if Wil doesn’t like what ‘Nazis’ tweet he could just mute them. Wait, this is Wil Wheaton we’re talking about … dude has blocked 99% of Twitter already, it’s not like he’s seeing a ton of tweets from people he disagrees with anyway.

Progressives, they’re never happy.

