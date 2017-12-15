You wanna know just how ignorant and uninformed about policy Democrats are?

Check this tweet.

Doug Jones, right into the fight: "Take this election .. and go ahead and fund that CHIP program before I get there." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 13, 2017

Hey Doug, the GOP-led House of Representatives on Nov. 3 passed a CHIP reauthorization bill by a vote of 242-174, with most Democrats voting against it because of funding offsets. OOPSIE. So let’s not pretend evil Republicans are trying to keep these kids from their health care.

That would be the Democrats.

Again.

Ooh, but what’s even funnier about this tweet from Dovere is Hillary’s reaction to it:

THEY DO?! GET OUTTA HERE!

With the way she’s bellyached, bitched and moaned for the last year it’s hard to believe she really thinks elections matter. Guess when elections go the way she wants them to, then they matter. Sorta like when Obama said, ‘Elections have consequences.’

Yes it does.. That's why U LOST and UR party is not in power. U picked up a 2 year seat, wow. How many will lose with the dem perverts leaving in shame? Kinda like your pervert husband? If I'm suppose 2 believe the allegations against DT, I guess u need 2 make a few apologies… — American Wolverines (@untwin34) December 13, 2017

OUCH.

Yes they Do. And thank God you lost in 2016! #MAGA — HKGuy (@HKGuy05) December 14, 2017

Hillary really didn’t think this tweet through.

Yeesh.

obviously not all the candidates do — 4 Out of 5 Dentist Agree (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 15, 2017

How many have you won? 😂😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) December 14, 2017

Presidential? ZIP. NADA. ZERO.

Heh.

Elections do matter. You on the other hand do not. — Dale Parker (@DalePar24822644) December 13, 2017

If Hillary were a normal person we would at this point start feeling sorry for her. But considering she’s Satan incarnate in a bad pantsuit … eh.

Related:

OOPS: Wil Wheaton bitches at Twitter for not ‘removing the Nazis,’ faceplants over his own FASCISM

Taylor Swift’s happiness makes FIRED Beyoncé prof Kevin Allred MAD, and all is right with the world