Andy Richter is one of those Tweeps where he can say something really stupid and two days later people are still making fun of him. We’re not sure if that’s a gift or a curse, but it definitely makes for some fun Twitchy articles.

His latest attempt at being a self-hating white guy pandering to women and minorities was tweeted after Roy Moore lost the election on Tuesday and it was rumored that Moore wouldn’t concede:

Roy Moore not conceding reminds me of something I’ve noticed: a certain kind of white man, having grown used to creating realities to his liking, when confronted with a reality not to his liking tantrums like a goddamned baby — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 13, 2017

“A certain kind of white man, having grown used to creating realities of his liking, when confronted with a reality not to his liking tantrums like a GD baby.”

Huh.

The most stubborn of all candidates refusing to accept election results is absolutely white, but not a man.

Hillary Clinton is a white man? https://t.co/USHRmSuI2I — Rick Canton ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) December 14, 2017

People are still calling her their president, but tell us more about how white men are GD babies who refuse to accept realities they don’t like.

You just described the whole "resistance" movement. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Todd (@TCribby) December 14, 2017

He needed to add in some pink vagina hats to really describe the ‘resistance’ movement, but close.

Kinda reminds me of Al Gore, a white man, and Hillary Clinton, an even whiter man. — Me (@NinjaRor) December 14, 2017

Oh yeah, forgot about that white guy.

Kinda reminds me of all the liberal babies whining about Trump winning. — Facts Matter (@convoice) December 13, 2017

You mean like Al Gore in 2000? Or Hillary in 2016? You mean those people? — Make 711 Great Again (@syvyn11) December 13, 2017

I know a certain white women who has been doing that for an entire year! #hillarylost — FamilyFirst (@dlh8) December 13, 2017

Andy got a tad bit defensive when people pointed out he was actually describing Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.

There’s actually people in this thread saying “you mean like Hillary?” Good job, lab rats. You hit your lever, now get your peanut. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 13, 2017

Says the lab rate.

Isn’t he adorable?

It's amazing to me how people like you just make up shit as you go. But then again, the people who listen to you are just as stupid as you, so I really shouldn't be surprised. 😘😜 — Me (@NinjaRor) December 14, 2017

‘Nuff said.

