President Trump wished Omarosa well yesterday on Twitter after she left his administration.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

This is of course not the first time Trump has ‘said his goodbyes’ to other members of his former administration on Twitter, but leave it to CNN’s Chris Cuomo to try and read more into it than there really is.

interesting – is it true potus would not speak with omarosa? is that why he is saying goodbye via twitter? latest on @NewDay https://t.co/BnfOQo3mT5 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 14, 2017

Interesting. Nice way to use question marks so he’s not necessarily claiming these things are necessarily true BUT it’s a way for him to imply as such and get people to watch his lame show.

Meh, I wouldn’t read too much into it. He’s said goodbye to other ex-employees via twitter. — Angela Hamade (@heyaries1981) December 14, 2017

Yup.

And then Cuomo doubled down (which you knew he would):

was it reported that they were fired and escorted out and that they werent allowed to speak with him? those circumstances are what make the tweet curious, no? https://t.co/Mef4G0eHN3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 14, 2017

FORGET how annoying it is to try and cover someone who only responds to people in quote-tweets (likely to show off for his followers and fans), but c’mon man. This has been debunked not only by other media resources but by the Secret Service ITSELF.

Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Oops.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

So yeah, Cuomo in true CNN fashion pushed more ‘fake news’.

You’d think the way he whined about people using that phrase (remember when he likened it to using the n-word?) that he would try harder not to promote false stories like this.

But eh, fake news is gonna fake news.