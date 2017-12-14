What IS it with these people and abortion?!

Seriously.

At this point, we’re shocked they don’t push concerns about climate change because if climate somehow killed us all women wouldn’t be able to have as many abortions.

History will not look kindly on this:

Killing #NetNeutrality would kill access to abortion information. Before tomorrow's vote, take action with @NARAL to demand the @FCC keep internet open for #ReproFreedom https://t.co/RaTuPF9VlY — Sandra Fluke (@SandraFluke) December 14, 2017

Sandra Fluke (you remember her, right?) is worried that without the government controlling the internet women won’t be able to get imperative information on abortion.

K.

Right. Because you couldn’t access abortion info 2 years ago 🙄 Birth Control Barbie seeks relevance again. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) December 14, 2017

Society as a whole would seriously END if women couldn’t find information on how to kill unborn babies.

Yup.

"Killing #NetNeutrality would kill our chances to kill more babies!" — Benbenfofenbananabanabobenfeefiforfenben BEN (@Bennettruth) December 14, 2017

She really chose her wording poorly.

Just curious how people accessed abortion information prior to 2015. Please explain! — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) December 14, 2017

Didn’t you know? Women would travel by foot for MANY MANY miles and then have to decipher etchings scratched into a cave wall thousands of years ago for their information about abortion.

You can't be this stupid accidentally — Shay Roadbeer Cormac (@themanfronUNCLE) December 14, 2017

It’s a gift.

Oh. Sandy, I apologize; I forgot you were there. You may go now. https://t.co/QYsivnyZak — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2017

Heh.

