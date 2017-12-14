What IS it with these people and abortion?!

Seriously.

At this point, we’re shocked they don’t push concerns about climate change because if climate somehow killed us all women wouldn’t be able to have as many abortions.

History will not look kindly on this:

Sandra Fluke (you remember her, right?) is worried that without the government controlling the internet women won’t be able to get imperative information on abortion.

K.

Trending

Society as a whole would seriously END if women couldn’t find information on how to kill unborn babies.

Yup.

She really chose her wording poorly.

Didn’t you know? Women would travel by foot for MANY MANY miles and then have to decipher etchings scratched into a cave wall thousands of years ago for their information about abortion.

It’s a gift.

Heh.

Related:

SHOCKER: Chris Cuomo pushes MORE fake news on Omarosa exit (Secret Service reality-CHECK!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionNARALnet neutralitySandra Fluke