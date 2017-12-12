The next time the media whines that Trump calls them the opposition party we’re going to remind them of this particular altercation. Sarah Sanders was very clear on the intent of this bill signing, and that it was not a presser, and Jim Acosta decided to be a big baby and make a spectacle of himself anyway.

Heading for the door, Pres Trump waved off a question about his tweet saying @SenGillibrand "would do anything" for a campaign contribution. @Acosta said he had been told by @PressSec he might never again be allowed in a press pool event if he asked a question – he did anyway. pic.twitter.com/XmG1XjYl1j — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 12, 2017

We get it, Jim. You don’t like some woman telling you what to do, but at this point, it’s painfully clear that it’s time to let it go and stop with the theatrics and drama.

And you know if they do indeed ban Acosta from the press pool he’ll bitch and moan and moan and bitch about it for weeks (months) on end and play the media martyr he so desperately wants to be.

President Trump ignores question from @Acosta on what the president meant when he tweeted that Sen. Gillibrand would do anything for a campaign contribution. — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) December 12, 2017

Trump was there to sign a bill, not answer questions. You think they’d have been this rude to Obama?

Never mind, that was a totally rhetorical question.

And speaking of rude.

Prior to this morment, @presssec issued a warning to me. She said if I asked a question of Trump at the bill signing "I can't promise you will be allowed into a pool spray again." Sorry Sarah.. we won't be intimidated. https://t.co/RZgJpXpyEg — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 12, 2017

Intimidated? EL OH EL.

Mocked. Humiliated. Emasculated. Maybe.

But intimidated? She’s not trying to intimidate this nitwit, she’s just trying to get him to stop being an annoying ass.

You could be intimidate by a cloudy day, soy boy. — Sifty the Ultimate Eagle Freedom Patriot 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) December 12, 2017

The mean ol’ press secretary won’t answer my question, waaaaaaah.

Shorter: "We might still be lying, conniving jackasses but we won't shut our holes." https://t.co/lLcgzVRnXt — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) December 12, 2017

Do you realize how petulant you appear? — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) December 12, 2017

Nope.

He likely sees himself as some free press warrior fighting for the little guy or something.

We know, it’s dumb.

