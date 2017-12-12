Let’s hear it for REAL JOURNALISM! WHA WHAAAA!

CNN, c’mon you guys.

This breaking story is actually true 👇 pic.twitter.com/GHRkPQHvBq — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 12, 2017

No WAY?!?! Putin MAY have ties to Russia? Get the eff out of here, for real!? Putin with Russia?!

Color us completely and totally shocked.

A broken crock is right twice a day……or something.#FakeNews — Bob Belvedere (@BobBelvedere) December 12, 2017

Crock, clock.

Tomato, tomahto.

is that an exclusive, @CNN? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 12, 2017

It must be because we’re not seeing this amazing and breaking news anywhere else.

But does he drink Pepsi or coke? — Nina (@NinaPleva) December 12, 2017

Hey, don’t confuse this important story with facts about #SodaGate.

So good to be alive in such times. — Steven J.T. (@drdark2) December 12, 2017

It’s definitely not boring.

Finally, CNN is telling the truth. 😂 — Todd Mirkin (@TMirkin) December 12, 2017

YAAAAS! Good on them for finally reporting something accurately and truthfully.

No! dont say is So! we can never recove from this one 🤹‍♂️🛸 — Mr.Daily Pretzel (@TheDailyPretzel) December 12, 2017

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER. MASS HYSTERIA!

amazing discovery that real, but real journalism!!!

Go for it guys

😜😜😜 — Jesús García (@Partirrupcion) December 12, 2017

Journalism for the win!

Let’s wait and see how it develops. No need to jump the gun. https://t.co/QHetn5LvNQ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 12, 2017

Wait, fair point. Since this is breaking and exclusive news only being covered by CNN we should probably sit back and really think this one through.

Editor’s note: We so love this young lady. 🙂

And yes, we mad a very similar face.

* X files theme song plays* — Evan Krueger (@evanaz02) December 12, 2017

The truth IS out there.

*snort*

