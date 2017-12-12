Let’s hear it for REAL JOURNALISM! WHA WHAAAA!
CNN, c’mon you guys.
This breaking story is actually true 👇 pic.twitter.com/GHRkPQHvBq
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 12, 2017
No WAY?!?! Putin MAY have ties to Russia? Get the eff out of here, for real!? Putin with Russia?!
Color us completely and totally shocked.
A broken crock is right twice a day……or something.#FakeNews
— Bob Belvedere (@BobBelvedere) December 12, 2017
Crock, clock.
Tomato, tomahto.
is that an exclusive, @CNN?
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 12, 2017
It must be because we’re not seeing this amazing and breaking news anywhere else.
But does he drink Pepsi or coke?
— Nina (@NinaPleva) December 12, 2017
Hey, don’t confuse this important story with facts about #SodaGate.
So good to be alive in such times.
— Steven J.T. (@drdark2) December 12, 2017
It’s definitely not boring.
Finally, CNN is telling the truth. 😂
— Todd Mirkin (@TMirkin) December 12, 2017
YAAAAS! Good on them for finally reporting something accurately and truthfully.
No! dont say is So! we can never recove from this one 🤹♂️🛸
— Mr.Daily Pretzel (@TheDailyPretzel) December 12, 2017
DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER. MASS HYSTERIA!
amazing discovery that real, but real journalism!!!
Go for it guys
😜😜😜
— Jesús García (@Partirrupcion) December 12, 2017
Journalism for the win!
Let’s wait and see how it develops. No need to jump the gun. https://t.co/QHetn5LvNQ
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 12, 2017
Wait, fair point. Since this is breaking and exclusive news only being covered by CNN we should probably sit back and really think this one through.
— Schültzie (@schultzenfreude) December 12, 2017
Editor’s note: We so love this young lady. 🙂
And yes, we mad a very similar face.
* X files theme song plays*
— Evan Krueger (@evanaz02) December 12, 2017
The truth IS out there.
*snort*
