Let’s hear it for REAL JOURNALISM! WHA WHAAAA!

CNN, c’mon you guys.

No WAY?!?! Putin MAY have ties to Russia? Get the eff out of here, for real!? Putin with Russia?!

Color us completely and totally shocked.

Crock, clock.

Tomato, tomahto.

Trending

It must be because we’re not seeing this amazing and breaking news anywhere else.

Hey, don’t confuse this important story with facts about #SodaGate.

It’s definitely not boring.

YAAAAS! Good on them for finally reporting something accurately and truthfully.

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER. MASS HYSTERIA!

Journalism for the win!

Wait, fair point. Since this is breaking and exclusive news only being covered by CNN we should probably sit back and really think this one through.

Editor’s note: We so love this young lady. 🙂

And yes, we mad a very similar face.

The truth IS out there.

*snort*

Related:

SALTY: When even Lauren Duca is dissing Chris Cillizza and CNN you KNOW they’re in the toilet

CNN determined to turn Trump’s Diet Coke consumption into constitutional crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNPutinRussiaTrump