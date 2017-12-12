It really does seem to be raining crap all over CNN. However, considering they ultimately did this to themselves by being obviously biased and painfully transparent in their personal vendetta against President Trump, it’s hard to feel overly sorry for them.

And seriously, when you’ve lost Princess Progressive Lauren Duca …

Whenever I start to doubt the quality of my work, I look in the mirror, take a deep breath, and remind myself that, at the very least, I'm better than Chris Cillizza — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 11, 2017

That’s not saying much, but fair point.

Now granted, Duca’s tweet was likely only meant as a harmless jab at Chris Cillizza, but after the day he had yesterday whining about Sarah Sanders and the tantrum most everyone at CNN has been throwing about being called fake news, it’s far more meaningful than she likely intended.

Well, I'll give you that one…. — Thomas Purcell (@realTomPurcell) December 11, 2017

Who is Chris Cillizza? — Chris Barron (@thechrisbarron) December 12, 2017

Heh.

I also frequently remind myself that I'm a better writer and political commentator then Cilli💤a. — Young Nasty Cat Lady (@AlainnFocail) December 12, 2017

Dude has lost the cat lady demographic. Sad.

Who among us is not? — (((FTWright))) (@cataldo804) December 12, 2017

Tough crowd.

Low bar — Peppermint Bark (@barkflight) December 11, 2017

I had to google his name to find out who he is, but yes. Yes, you are better than Chris Cillizza. — 🔥SamMURAI🔥 (@samuelmurai) December 12, 2017

Your tweet just reminded me that I stopped following him 3 months ago and my Twitter experienced has been enhanced greatly. 🙂 — Jeffrey Correa (@JCorreaNYC) December 11, 2017

Wow, SERIOUSLY tough crowd.

Maybe this was more than just a jab at Cillizza …

Alrighty then.

Way to try and save face, Chris.

Sad!

