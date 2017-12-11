Third wave feminism is awful.

As evidenced by Chelsea Handler and her ridiculous and continued TARGETED harassment of Sarah Sanders. This isn’t about calling Sanders out for disagreeing with her points or ideas, or even how she does her job. Chelsea bullies Sarah on a daily basis and picks on the way she looks.

Like any other mean girl in high school.

And what’s even worse is she seems to feel vindicated in doing it.

This is what everyone who’s been sexually assaulted or bullied deserves. Acknowledgement and attention. And a lot of love. pic.twitter.com/2D22tZ4UXs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 11, 2017

Says the bully.

Glad to see you take such a strong stance on bullying. So since its wrong to make fun of someone's appearance, when will you be issuing your apology to @SarahHuckabee ? — Bryce Hiller (@VoluntaryBryce) December 11, 2017

Wouldn’t count on that apology anytime soon, chief.

When someone lies to the American public every single day, i rule out the normal rules of not making fun of someone’s appearance. Sarah Huckabee is pure evil. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 11, 2017

You know who’s really pure evil, Chelsea? Get a mirror.

And we love that Dana Loesch has had ENOUGH and let Chelsea have it …

I’ll feel bad about this later maybe but not right now. I’m so tired of double standards from third wave feminists. https://t.co/yovEoZ5N6A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 11, 2017

Watch:

.@DLoesch on @chelseahandler: "I really don't think that someone who looks like they crawled out of the bottom of… an ashtray needs to be commenting on the White House @PressSec's appearance." pic.twitter.com/tPhpda6A6E — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 11, 2017

BOOM.

Chelsea is no great looker in the first place, but her anger, bitterness, and hatred on the inside are making her even uglier on the outside.

Beautifully said Dana. Maybe Chelsea Handler should keep her comments to herself. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. — Carla Sammons (@cj95540) December 11, 2017

Especially not some hateful hyena who pretends to be feminist supporting other women.

Fkg priceless

*clapping, frantically*

Stating a fact; nothing to feel bad about later.

No, ma'am. — Redd (@4REDD4) December 11, 2017

Nothing to feel badly about at all, Dana.

She’s awful and the worst sort of bully.

And someone needed to say it.

