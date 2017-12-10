Oh, George. Perhaps it would be wise for someone to remind Takei of the old saying, ‘Don’t start none, won’t be none.’ Forget that this story was all but debunked, but tagging Donald Trump Jr. with some sort of edgy dig to impress his followers was serious weaksauce.

*sigh*

Wrong again Georgie… I guess you have a bit more free time to read #fakenews now that it’s a bit tougher to ply kids with alcohol to assault them??? You know with all the added scrutiny. https://t.co/xUbvbfhMxN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2017

YIKES. OUCH. EEK. MEEP.

Brutal. Trump Jr. basically handed Takei’s ass to him on Twitter.

We get it, George. Like every other member of the so-called Resistance, he desperately wants there to be some legit excuse to impeach Trump (because they may have finally figured out hating the guy wasn’t enough), but like everything else this turned out to be another nothingburger.

They have become experts at being the boy who cried wolf.

Takei = 1 trip too many through the Transporter Beam @GeorgeTakei — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) December 10, 2017

Spending a lot of time in warp speed might eventually have warped his mind.

Just the fact he called you "Donnie" is too pedo 😱 weird for me. 😳 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) December 10, 2017

Yeah, cringe-worthy.

Donald Trump Jr. should really thank Takei for this one, George all but buried himself.

