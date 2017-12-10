The amount of time progressive women spend slut-shaming and attacking the person of Leeann Tweeden because she posed in Playboy and voted for Donald Trump is impressive … and not in a good way.

For a party that supposedly supports women, it would appear they only support CERTAIN women. Check out the hateful nonsense Mika Brzezinski spewed:

Mika Brzezinski on Franken accuser: She's a Playboy model who voted for Trump https://t.co/QQnKoi89lm pic.twitter.com/4yWkOqtJm9 — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2017

From The Hill:

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski referred to an accuser of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) as a “Playboy model who goes on Hannity [and] voted for Trump” during a Friday morning discussion on Franken’s resignation announcement.

She continued:

“I would think a dress owned by Monica Lewinsky would bring down a president. But it didn’t,” Brzezinski said in reference to a dress containing President Bill Clinton ‘s DNA from a sexual encounter in the Oval Office while Lewinsky was an intern, leading to his impeachment in the House.

“So I’m surprised that a comedian’s picture of a performer, playboy model who goes on Hannity, who voted for Trump. I see some politics there, but I haven’t brought that up every step of the way because of course, in this ‘Me Too’ environment, you must always believe the women.” So is Mika saying that it’s only because of the current environment that we must believe women? Sounds to us like she does not believe Leeann.

It also sounds to us like Kurt Schlichter is calling Mika a hypocrite.

So @morningmika does not believe in #MeToo because she's a Left loon lying bitch. She cheated on her family with another married man w/ a family. Yeah, all class 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 9, 2017

Something like that.

Good God Mika.. You really want to go there w/ Franken? — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) December 9, 2017

Ugh, we’d suggest against going anywhere with Franken.

Mika Brzezinski is a homewrecking philanderer who voted for Hillary… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 9, 2017

Hey, if the shoe fits.

Seeing a lot of that from the Left since Leeann happens to be a gorgeous woman.

So, "no means no" only applies to Lilly-white virgins who have a perfect attendance record at their religious school?

Every accusation should be taken seriously.

If the accusation is found to be slanderous, the accuser should face charges. — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) December 9, 2017

But I thought she was for women and their rights? 🙄 — Angelia McKinley (@Axiomatically_A) December 9, 2017

She is. Just certain women though.

Related:

Claws OUT! Rose McGowan slams ‘fake 1’ Alyssa Milano for defending Weinstein’s wife (bonus Streep slam)

FAIL: Kirsten Gillibrand says elected leaders must call out sexual misconduct, faceplants over Bill Clinton