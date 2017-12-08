Seth Rogen is canceling on a rather large press tour with Sirius XM because he’s a big baby.

Actually, it’s because Sirius XM has a relationship with Steve Bannon and Seth’s delicate sensibilities just can’t bear it.

I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on teusday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 8, 2017

Nothing says progressive, spoiled, entitled brat like bailing on a bunch of shows you made commitments to because you don’t know how to be an adult.

I love you for this. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 8, 2017

Way to go, Seth. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) December 8, 2017

See what we mean?

So, you are publicly announcing your fear? Bravo.

(freebie: Tuesday – u before e) — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 8, 2017

He’s Canadian, maybe they spell Tuesday differently up north.

Lol you're pathetic, will you no longer work with Hollywood given the countless sexual misconduct cover ups? Or are you just content with insincere activism? — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) December 8, 2017

Slacktivism 101.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Not a good look, Seth.

But BANNON!

Who are you? — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) December 8, 2017

Isn’t he the guy in Clerks? The one who doesn’t speak? No?

.@siriusxm they must be scraping the bottom of the barrel to consider either one of you two. — 4 Out of 5 Dentist Agree (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 8, 2017

So no more appearances on Howard. Wow! — Pete Grant (@batsoup) December 8, 2017

Hey, if Seth wants to flush what little career he has left down the toilet over Steve Bannon that’s up to him.

Meanwhile, Steve couldn’t care less, but way to take a stand and stuff.

Related:

Poor DEAR: Chelsea Handler tells Huckabee he ‘raised a liar,’ goes POSTAL when told she’s not funny

ZOMG! Is Roseanne subtweeting Chelsea Handler in this BRUTAL tweet, because if so … DAMN