Seth Rogen is canceling on a rather large press tour with Sirius XM because he’s a big baby.

Actually, it’s because Sirius XM has a relationship with Steve Bannon and Seth’s delicate sensibilities just can’t bear it.

Nothing says progressive, spoiled, entitled brat like bailing on a bunch of shows you made commitments to because you don’t know how to be an adult.

Trending

See what we mean?

He’s Canadian, maybe they spell Tuesday differently up north.

Slacktivism 101.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Not a good look, Seth.

But BANNON!

Isn’t he the guy in Clerks? The one who doesn’t speak? No?

Hey, if Seth wants to flush what little career he has left down the toilet over Steve Bannon that’s up to him.

Meanwhile, Steve couldn’t care less, but way to take a stand and stuff.

Related:

Poor DEAR: Chelsea Handler tells Huckabee he ‘raised a liar,’ goes POSTAL when told she’s not funny

ZOMG! Is Roseanne subtweeting Chelsea Handler in this BRUTAL tweet, because if so … DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Seth RogenSiriusSirius XMSteve Bannon