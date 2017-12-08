Any guesses on who Roseanne is talking about? Because … wow.

And we have a guess or two.

it is NOT Trump's fault that you are a drunken fat mouthed whore and a dirty bitch! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 8, 2017

Seems Twitter has similar guesses, ha!

Ok, so our first guess was Chelsea Handler but IT WOULD BE EPIC if she was actually talking about Hillary Clinton.

Who was this tweet directed towards? My guess is @chelseahandler . Am I right? — Joe Guilfoyle (@GuilfoyleJJ) December 8, 2017

Probably.

We laughed.

Even though Roseanne has the editor of this piece totally blocked. Whine.

I did this 2 days ago Roseanne. I loved her, went to her shows etc when she was sassy, cool and funny. Couldn’t have a lying hypocrite on my bookshelf a minute longer. It felt good, oh so good! pic.twitter.com/ocz4HLsN3I — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) December 8, 2017

I don’t see who that is to, but I’m betting it for Chelsea. I called her a trashy whore and got kicked off for 24 hours. — K for Trump (@Kpe1964) December 8, 2017

Let’s get it on!

@chelseahandler she said it's Trump's fault for the wild fires in California — Mizz Mandi (@mizzmandiheart) December 8, 2017

She’s always blaming Trump for something so that’s our guess as well.

Michael Moore … ROFL.

That's what my grandmother wrote inside of my Chanukah card! — EDDIE WRETCH (@EddieWretch) December 8, 2017

Yikes, talk about tough love.

Funny……. We all know exactly who you're talking about without mentioning her name — Phil Gee (@pjgalli65) December 8, 2017

I was banned from Twitter for saying that same thing. I love you Roseanne keep up the great tweets! 👏🏻👊🏻👍😊😂 — Deplorable CKC🇺🇸👠 (@CkcGrandmac) December 8, 2017

Like the rest of us, Roseanne seems to be getting tired of the endless bitching and moaning about Trump from Chelsea.

