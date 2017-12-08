Any guesses on who Roseanne is talking about? Because … wow.

And we have a guess or two.

Seems Twitter has similar guesses, ha!

Ok, so our first guess was Chelsea Handler but IT WOULD BE EPIC if she was actually talking about Hillary Clinton.

Trending

Probably.

We laughed.

Even though Roseanne has the editor of this piece totally blocked. Whine.

Let’s get it on!

She’s always blaming Trump for something so that’s our guess as well.

Michael Moore … ROFL.

Yikes, talk about tough love.

Like the rest of us, Roseanne seems to be getting tired of the endless bitching and moaning about Trump from Chelsea.

Related:

Poor DEAR: Chelsea Handler tells Huckabee he ‘raised a liar,’ goes POSTAL when told she’s not funny

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea HandlerDonald TrumpRoseanne Barr